Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

There are 13 games on Sunday’s NBA schedule with a tripleheader on NBATV anchoring the day’s action. With this many games on tap, it can be challenging for bettors to filter out the best player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for Sunday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (-120)

Harden managed to hit just two triples against the Jazz, and the guard is probably not going to shake this current slump against the Cavaliers. Harden is shooting just 20% from behind the arc over the last nine games, going over this particular mark just once. The Cavaliers will be a step slower on the second game of a back-to-back set but they still rank in the top 10 in opponent three-point percentage allowed. I think Harden’s slump continues Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Durant over 24.5 points vs. Pelicans (-105)

Durant has quietly been his brilliant self, averaging 26.3 points per game over the last seven games on 60/46/83 shooting splits. He is 1-1 on this points line against the Pelicans, going over in the first game and under in the second. Given where the Suns are sitting in the standings, I think Durant takes it upon himself to be more aggressive and lead his team to an important win here. Give me the Suns forward to have a big outing and go over this point total.

Paolo Banchero over 7.5 rebounds vs. Bulls (+114)

Orlando’s best player went over this mark in both games against Chicago earlier this season but has cooled off slightly on the glass. He’s still averaging 7.5 rebounds per game over his last eight and has gone over this mark five times, with one under coming at seven rebounds. The Bulls are a league average side when it comes to the glass, ranking 15th in opponent rebounds allowed per game. The Magic are pushing for an automatic playoff berth and Banchero will do all he can to make that happen. That likely means being more involved in the rebounding game Sunday, helping him hit the over on this prop.

Josh Giddey over 6.5 assists vs. Hornets (-120)

The Hornets rank 27th in opponent assists allowed per game, which sets up Giddey well for this prop. The Thunder guard should continue to see heavy usage with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still out with a quad injury, so opportunities are unlikely to be a problem. Giddey’s inconsistent play is a different matter. He’s gone over this line three times in the last five games, hitting double-digit assists twice but also failing to top five assists in his two unders. I think Sunday’s matchup is favorable enough for Giddey to go over this mark despite his erratic assist numbers of late.

Klay Thompson 25+ points vs. Jazz (+135)

Stephen Curry is out Sunday for rest purposes, meaning the Warriors will be relying on their other “Splash Brother” to keep their offense afloat Sunday. The Jazz are the worst defensive team in the league and Thompson has been good against them this season. He went over this line in both games against Utah this season and recently went for 29 points in a huge win over the Rockets. Thompson has been inconsistent with his scoring but Sunday’s game is crucial for the Warriors when it comes to clinching a play-in berth. I think the shooting guard has a big night and gets to this mark.