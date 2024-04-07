 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over when and how you can watch the 2024 Cook Out 400 Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR wraps up its spring weekend at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday with the Cook Out 400. The Cup Series is racing its eighth race of the regular season and Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace will lead the pack off the starting line when the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET.

The 2024 Cook Out 400 will air on FS1 and via live stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Larson is the defending Cook Out 400 champ and is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +350 and is coming off a win last week at Richmond Raceway. Denny Hamlin follows him on the odds board at +475, Martin Truex, Jr. at +650, Joey Logano at +700, and Ryan Blaney at +850. Wallace is +2200 to win in the No. 2 position.

Truex comes into the race as a two-time champ of this race and is also the points leader ahead of Larson. Truex has yet to win a race but has five top ten finishes and two top fives. Hamlin and William Byron lead the Cup Series with two wins this season. Byron is +1300 to claim his third win of the season.

2024 Cook Out 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Starting Lineup

2024 Cook Out 400 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
37 Kyle Larson 5
14 Bubba Wallace 23
35 Chase Elliott 9
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
10 Chase Briscoe 14
34 Joey Logano 22
30 Josh Berry 4
36 Denny Hamlin 11
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Alex Bowman 48
29 Kyle Busch 8
13 Ross Chastain 1
32 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Austin Cindric 2
31 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Erik Jones 43
16 William Byron 24
33 Tyler Reddick 45
17 Christopher Bell 20
28 Daniel Suarez 99
5 Ryan Preece 41
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
2 Zane Smith 71
24 Carson Hocevar 77
9 Noah Gragson 10
22 Justin Haley 51
6 Austin Dillon 3
26 John H. Nemechek 42
15 Chris Buescher 17
21 Kaz Grala 15
4 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Josh Williams 16
1 Harrison Burton 21
25 Michael McDowell 34
3 Daniel Hemric 31
19 David Starr 66

