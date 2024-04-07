How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR wraps up its spring weekend at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday with the Cook Out 400. The Cup Series is racing its eighth race of the regular season and Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace will lead the pack off the starting line when the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET.

The 2024 Cook Out 400 will air on FS1 and via live stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Larson is the defending Cook Out 400 champ and is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +350 and is coming off a win last week at Richmond Raceway. Denny Hamlin follows him on the odds board at +475, Martin Truex, Jr. at +650, Joey Logano at +700, and Ryan Blaney at +850. Wallace is +2200 to win in the No. 2 position.

Truex comes into the race as a two-time champ of this race and is also the points leader ahead of Larson. Truex has yet to win a race but has five top ten finishes and two top fives. Hamlin and William Byron lead the Cup Series with two wins this season. Byron is +1300 to claim his third win of the season.

2024 Cook Out 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Starting Lineup