Odds for No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina in 2024 NCAA Women’s National Championship

It’s a rematch of last year’s national semifinal, but this time it’s in the championship game as the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes face the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Caorlina

Current Odds

Spread: South Carolina -6.5

Over/Under: 159.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -278, Iowa +225

Opening Odds

Spread: South Carolina -4.5

Over/Under: 161.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -198, Iowa +164

The Hawkeyes (34-4, 15-3 Big Ten) are back in the same position they were last season, and are once again the underdog in the title game. The legacy of Caitlin Clark (31.7 points, 9.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds per game) is on the line in what will be her final college game, as the player that has changed perceptions around women’s basketball during a time of unprecedented growth tries to win the only trophy that has eluded her so far.

South Carolina (37-0, 18-0 SEC) has lost one game in the last two seasons, but it was to Iowa in a 77-73 national semifinal last year with some questionable officiating. Kamilla Cardoso (14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds) appears to be healthy after taking a spill against NC State in the Gamecocks 78-59 win on Friday night.

This game will be a moment not only for the sport of women’s college basketball, but also one that will define this generation. If South Carolina falls short, they’ll have lost only twice in two years, but to the only team that could cost them a national championship. If Iowa can’t come away victorious, perhaps the best women’s college basketball player in history finishes her career without a national championship.

There’s almost more to be lost than won today in Cleveland, but it should make for incredible theater. Let’s hope the refs stay out of the way.