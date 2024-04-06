Alabama fired everything it could at UConn and it wasn’t enough

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide came up short in the Final Four on Saturday, getting sent home by the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies in an 86-72 defeat. But don’t let the final score fool you, the Tide fired everything they could at the defending champs in this one.

Alabama gave UConn the biggest fight out of anyone in the NCAA Tournament and finished the game going 11-23 from three. The Crimson Tide shot around 50% from the field in the first half and defensively, Nate Oats’ crew was able to hang tough by holding the Huskies’ to 40% shooting during that span.

We had ourselves a game well into the second half but unfortunately for them, the defending champions woke up. An 11-2 run midway through the second half gave the champs a comfortable margin the rest of the way and the Tide were not able to keep up. Season over. Like he’s done all tournament, Mark Sears led with 24 points and five rebounds while Grant Nelson stepped up with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds.

It was still a valiant effort for Bama in its first ever Final Four appearance. With the way its regular season ended, it was hard to imagine this team making a run through March like it ended up doing. With Oats re-upped with a new extension, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Tide back on this stage in the near future.