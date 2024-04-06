Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson don luchador masks, help Rey Mysterio win match at Wrestlemania 40 [VIDEO]

Jason Kelce has been all over the place since his retirement from the NFL a few months ago and that now includes the squared circle.

Wrestlemania 40 is taking place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this weekend and Kelce unsurprisingly decided to drop by. Wearing luchador masks, him and former teammate Lane Johnson jumped the rail and helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

pic.twitter.com/aQ59coMk9W — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 7, 2024

With Wrestlemania in Philly, it was almost a given that Kelce would appear at the show in some capacity, but it was unclear in what capacity. He could’ve simply been just a spectator in the crowd, but he actually decided to get physical. It’s fitting that he had Johnson as his tag team partner considering that the two anchored the Eagles offensive line for so many years.

Could the future Pro Football Hall of Famer step back in the ring at some point in the future. Well, the door’s now open.