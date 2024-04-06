Wrestlemania 40 pool predictions: Questions for two-night event in Philadelphia

The biggest weekend in pro wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 40 coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night event will take place on Saturday and Sunday with both nights starting at 7p.m. ET on Peacock.

There’s plenty of marquee matchups taking place throughout the weekend with two monumental matches taking top billing. Saturday’s main event will feature Roman Reigns joining forces with The Rock to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team action. Sunday’s main event will see Reigns defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes for a second year in a row.

As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country. Let’s take a look at 17 questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win up to $1,000 in DK Dollars and I’ll offer my predictions below. Am I correct or totally wrong with how this show will pan out? Take a shot with your own predictions!

Who will win the Night 1 Main Event?

Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins

The Rock/Roman Reigns

Any other result

The caveat here is that if Rock/Reigns win, then Sunday’s main event will be “Bloodline Rules.” I feel like you wouldn’t introduce the possibility of a stipulation if you’re not going to use it, so I’m going Rock and Reigns picking up the win.

Who will win the Intercontinental Championship Match?

Gunther

Sami Zayn

Any other result

Who will win the women’s triple threat match?

Jade Cargill/Bianca Belair/Naomi

Damage CTRL

Any other result

Who will win the Uso vs Uso match?

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Any other result

Who will win the Matchup of the Mysterios?

Rey Mysterio/Dragon Lee*

Dominik Mysterio/Santos Escobar

Any other result

*Dragon Lee was attacked on Smackdown this week and has been replaced by Andrade.

Who will win the Six-Pack Ladder Match?

Judgement Day

#DIY

New Day

Awesome Truth

A-Town Down Under

New Catch Republic

Any other result

It’s worth pointing out that the Raw and Smackdown tag belts will both individually be up for grabs in this match. Meaning if a team pulls down one set of belts, the match will still continue until the other set are pulled down. That means we’ll most likely end up with multiple winners as the company will most likely split the belts up for the two shows again.

Who will win the Women’s World Championship?

Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch

Any other result

Who will win the Undisputed Universal Championship?

Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes

Any other result

The end of this match should be absolute anarchy and in the end, I think Cody finally topples Roman. It’s time.

Who will win the WWE Women’s Championship?

Iyo Sky

Bayley

Any other result

Who will win the United States Championship?

Logan Paul

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

Any other result

Who will win the LA Knight (YEAHH) vs AJ Styles Match?

LA Knight

AJ Styles

Any other result

I think AJ snaps at some point in the match and LA Knight wins by DQ.

Who will win the Philadelphia Street Fight Match?

The Final Testament

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits

Any other result

Who will win the World Heavyweight Championship?

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Any other result

McIntyre wins the belt, but not before we get interference from CM Punk and even possibly a Damian Priest Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.

Who, if any, will be the first Philadelphia Eagles Player shown on screen at WrestleMania?

Jason Kelce

Jalen Hurts

Saquon Barkley

None of the above/other

Who, if any, will be the first Philadelphia 76ers player shown on screen during WrestleMania?

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey

Tobias Harris

None of the above/other

The 76ers are on the road this weekend, so unless someone like Embiid appears in a pre-taped segment, it’s unlikely that any of them will appear on the screen.

Who of the following will be the first Philadelphia celebrity shown on screen during WrestleMania?

Lil Uzi Vert

Meek Mill

Kevin Hart

None of the above/other

Meek Mill will be at the show and he’s even part of one of the opening video packages.

Who of the following will be the first Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor shown on screen during WrestleMania?

Rob McElhenney

Charlie Day

Glenn Howerton

Kaitlin Olson

Danny DeVito

None of the above/other