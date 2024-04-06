Final Four betting splits: UConn, NC State getting most love from public

The Final Four has finally arrived, as tip-off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. starts at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will play the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack, followed by the No. 1 UConn Huskies and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET.

The overwhelming majority of the bets on these games are now in, so we break down how the public has wagered on these matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness

Notable spreads

Purdue enters its matchup against NC State as a 9.5-point favorite and the public is all over the underdog with 56% of the money and 65% bets on the Wolfpack to cover. This was the case when the Boilermakers were a 9-point favorite on Thursday, so bettors are locked in on D.J. Burns and company at least making this a close game.

Meanwhile, UConn has dropped from a 12 to an 11-point favorite against Alabama since Thursday and the public is still back backing the Huskies to cover. The defending national champions have been an absolute wagon throughout the NCAA Tournament and it’s no surprise that most bettors are predicting them to roll tonight.

Notable totals

The NC State-Purdue total has stayed at 146 for the past few days, but there’s an interesting shift on the handle. 57% of the money was on the under on Thursday, whereas 73% of it is on the over on Saturday. These have been two over-friendly teams all season long and it makes sense for the smart money to come rolling in with neither squad having any major injuries.

The total for Alabama-UConn has moved up a point to 161 in the last 48 hours and the public is still on the over. This checks out considering that the Crimson Tide have the top scoring offense in the country at 90.6 ppg and the Huskies aren’t too far behind at 81.4 ppg.

Notable moneylines

The public is in love with NC State and 74% of the handle along with 57% of the total bets are riding with the underdog to pull the outright upset. The Wolfpack have been a ridiculous heater for the last month and perhaps this along with a continued lack of trust in Purdue is the reasoning for this.

For Alabama-UConn, moneyline bettors are not in lockstep. 61% of the money is on Alabama to pull the upset while 59% of the total bets are on UConn to advance. Mark Sears and the Crimson Tide can look unstoppable when they’re rolling, but keep in mind that the Huskies just rendered another explosive offense in Illinois totally obsolete.