When was the last time Purdue reached the National Championship?

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers are one game away from winning it all. After they were on the wrong side of a shocking first round upset in 2023, Zach Edey and company have rewritten their March Madness narrative in 2024. They defeated No. 11 seed NC State 63-50 in the Final Four, ending the Wolfpack’s Cinderella run, and will face either UConn or Alabama in the title game on Monday, April 8.

Purdue has not reached the NCAA championship game since 1969. Their most recent Final Four before 2024 occurred in 1980. The Boilermakers have never won a March Madness title in program history, and will be looking for their first trophy in just two days.

In the win over NC State, Edey led the Boilermakers with 20 points and 12 rebounds — a significantly lower mark than his 40-point Elite Eight performance. The other Boilermakers got more involved on offense in the Final Four, with Lance Jones adding 14 points and Fletcher Loyer scoring 11.