Opening odds for National Championship in 2024 March Madness

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will take on either No. 1 UConn or No. 4 Alabama in the 2024 NCAA Tournament National Championship Game on Monday, April 8. This title game showdown will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, with tipoff set for 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS.

Purdue (34-4) was able to pull away from No. 11 NC State in a 63-50 victory on Saturday, advancing to the program’s first national championship game since 1969. This was only a seven-point game with 8:04 left before the Boilermakers dropped the hammer, breaking off a 14-1 run to end the Wolfpack’s Cinderella journey. Zach Edey once again stepped up with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists for the Boilers in the win.

2024 March Madness: Purdue vs. UConn odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -5.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: UConn -245, Purdue +200

2024 March Madness: Alabama vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Purdue -5.5

Over/Under: 168.5

Moneyline: Purdue -238, Alabama +195