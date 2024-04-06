Pick on the Spread for Alabama-Connecticut on April 6

The Connecticut Huskies entered the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed and have reached the Final Four in convincing fashion, and will look to continue their dominance on Saturday in Arizona against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Connecticut Huskies (-11.5, 161)

Over the past two NCAA Tournaments, the Huskies are 10-0 with every win coming by at least 13 points and in this tournament, has held a lead of at least 30 points in all four games.

The Huskies have been dominant on both side of the ball, ranking 11th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and leading the country in points scored on a per possessions basis.

The defense of Alabama is one of the most lackluster to ever make a Final Four, ranking 351st out of 362 Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis in games played in a road or neutral court environment and have their work cut out for them on the glass.

The Crimson Tide are allowing opponents to rebound 28.6% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which ranks 249th in the nation while Connecticut is 33rd in this category and fourth in the nation in overall rebound rate.

The 3-point line is crucial to Alabama as the attempt 46.6% of their field goals from 3-point range, which is the 19th-highest 3-point shooting rate in the country. The Crimson Tide offense has to face a Connecticut defense that is 28th in the nation in opponents 3-point shooting and at 30.9%.

With Alabama’s perimeter shooting being hurt further by playing in a football stadium converted first basketball purposes, Connecticut will continue its dominance.

The Play: Connecticut -11.5

