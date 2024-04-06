Memphis Showboats official Week 2 depth chart, injury report

The Memphis Showboats beat the Houston Roughnecks last week to start their season 1-0. They should get a tougher matchup this week, as the San Antonio Brahmas come to town.

WR Jonathan Adams Jr. and WR Daewood Davis were on the field for 47 and 42 of Case Cookus’ 52 passing snaps, while the slot was split between Vinny Papale and Lee Morris, as each ended up with 29 passing snaps. Papale caught 4-of-6 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Morris didn’t catch any of his three targets

The target leader for all of the UFL in Week 1 was Davis, who caught 7-of-10 targets for 43 yards. That’s a pitiful yards per target, but in DraftKings DFS, those PPR points can help. Adams led the team in routes run, but had a down game as he caught 4-of-5 targets for 49 yards. Adams still looks like the WR1 though.

TE Sage Surratt is listed as the TE2 on the depth chart, but he is no doubt the TE1 for fantasy. He only caught two passes for 38 yards, but did have seven targets, ranking him second on the team.