St. Louis Battlehawks official Week 2 depth chart, injury report

UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks have released their Week 2 depth chart and injury report for all your DFS needs.

By Chet Gresham
AJ Mccarron #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks throws the ball during the second quarter at Ford Field on March 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Luke Hales/UFL/Getty Images

The Battlehawks lost a heartbreaker last week to the Michigan Panthers on a Jake Bates 64-yard field goal. It wasn’t a great game for them, but A.J. McCarron got hot in the second half and showed he’s still one of, if not the best quarterback in the league. They get a matchup with the Arlington Renegades on Saturday and hopw to get back on track.

Their starting wide receivers all get a lot of time on the field, as Marcell Ateman, Hakeem Butler, and Darrius Shepherd all had over 40 snaps on McCarron’s 44 attempts, per Pro Football Focus. Butler had a down game with just three targets, while Shepherd and Ateman had eight and seven targets each. All three remain good plays in daily fantasy.

The running back position was dominated by Wayne Gallman, but he wasn’t able to do a whole lot with his 18 looks. The good news is that he got those 18 looks (13 rushes, 5 targets) and doesn’t really have anyone breathing down his neck to get more work. His backup will change this week, as Mataeo Durant takes over for Jacob Saylors.

St. Louis Battlehawks Week 2 depth chart, injury report

Pos 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
Pos 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
QB AJ McCarron Manny Wilkins (I) Brandon Silvers
RB Wayne Gallman Mataeo Durant (I) Jacob Saylors
WR Marcell Ateman Darrius Shepherd Jamarcus Bradley Jerome Kapp
SLOT Hakeem Butler Blake Jackson (I) Jeff Thomas
TE Kemari Averett Jake Sutherland
T Jaryd Jones-Smith Juwann Bushell-Beatty Eric Magwood (I) Teton Saltes
G Vadal Alexander Steven Gonzalez (I) Abdul Beecham
C Mike Panasiuk Dohnovan West
DL Austin Faoliu Freedom Akinmoladun Kobe Smith Antwuan Jackson TJ Pesefea
EDGE Pita Taumoepenu Carson Wells Travis Feeney Chris Garrett
LB (O) Mike Rose Willie Harvey Jr. Lakiem Williams Callahan O'Reilly
CB Chris Payton-Jones Brandon Sebastian Lavert Hill Channing Stribling (I) Tim Harris (I) Keylon Kennedy
S Qwynnterrio Cole Ben Deluca Dravon Askew-Henry Kameron Kelly
K Andre Szmyt
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Alexander Matheson
O OUT
P PROBABLE
I INACTIVE

