St. Louis Battlehawks official Week 2 depth chart, injury report

The Battlehawks lost a heartbreaker last week to the Michigan Panthers on a Jake Bates 64-yard field goal. It wasn’t a great game for them, but A.J. McCarron got hot in the second half and showed he’s still one of, if not the best quarterback in the league. They get a matchup with the Arlington Renegades on Saturday and hopw to get back on track.

Their starting wide receivers all get a lot of time on the field, as Marcell Ateman, Hakeem Butler, and Darrius Shepherd all had over 40 snaps on McCarron’s 44 attempts, per Pro Football Focus. Butler had a down game with just three targets, while Shepherd and Ateman had eight and seven targets each. All three remain good plays in daily fantasy.

The running back position was dominated by Wayne Gallman, but he wasn’t able to do a whole lot with his 18 looks. The good news is that he got those 18 looks (13 rushes, 5 targets) and doesn’t really have anyone breathing down his neck to get more work. His backup will change this week, as Mataeo Durant takes over for Jacob Saylors.