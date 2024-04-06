San Antonio Brahmas official Week 2 depth chart, injury report

The San Antonio Brahmas got off to a great start to their 2024 UFL campaign, beating the D.C. Defenders 27-12 in Texas. This Saturday they hit the road to take on the Memphis Showboats, who beat the Houston Roughnecks in Week 1.

WR Jontre Kirklin led the way in the receiving game with nine targets, eight of which he caught for 61 yards and a touchdown. Slot receiver Marquez Stevenson was the only other receiver with more than three targets, as he had six, five of which he caught for 40 yards. WR Justin Smith rounds out the starting receivers, while Cody Latimer was the main tight end, but neither made a fantasy impact in Week 1.

Anthony McFarland and John Lovett split running back work fairly evenly, but McFarland did all of the offensive damage with nine rushing attempts for 47 yards and one reception on two targets which went for a 28-yard touchdown. Lovett had more overall snaps, but also had 10 carries for nine yards and one reception for nine additional yards. He did have a nice 1-point conversion run and appears to be the short-yardage/goal-line back. It sure seems like we could see more McFarland, but Lovett did grade out much better as a pass blocker per Pro Football Focus in Week 1. How they are deployed this week might be tough to decipher ahead of time, but both have some appeal in fantasy.