Arlington Renegades official Week 2 depth chart, injury report

The 2023 XFL Champion Arlington Renegades got off to a tough start this season, as they lost to the USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions 27-14 in Week 1. This week they take on a team that also lost in Week 1, but one that are five-point favorites, as the Renegades head to St. Louis to play a primetime game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC.

Luis Perez will once again start, as he should moving forward. Last week he targeted WR Tyler Vaughns the most, with seven targets, but they were not on the same page, as Vaughns caught just three for 15 yards. WR Deontay Burnett, who lined up mostly in the slot, was second in targets with five and caught all five for 35 yards, while TE Sal Cannella also saw five targets, catching four for 49 yards. Javonta Payton was the other outside starting receiver, but caught just one of four targets for 16 yards, which included a drop, per Pro Football Focus.

The star receiver in Week 1 was Isaiah Winstead, as he caught a 51-yard touchdown, but he ended up with just two targets and 11 total passing routes on the day.

Running back duties were split between De’Veon Smith and Leddie Brown, with both putting up lackluster numbers. Neither took control of the backfield or showed enough to consider one as leading in a battle for more snaps and touches.