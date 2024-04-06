Injury updates for Alabama G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. vs. UConn in Final Four

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play in their first Final Four ever on Saturday night when they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the national semifinal at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Tide knocked off No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 6 Clemson in the West Regional to get to this point, and did so with one of their biggest scoring threats in Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Alabama is hoping to get Wrightsell Jr. back for this game, as he managed just two points in 11 minutes against Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before suffering a head injury. Here’s what we know about his status.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury updates

Wrightsell practiced with the team throughout the week and when asked on Thursday, he indicated that he’ll be able to play. The senior transfer from Cal State Fullerton has averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game off the bench for the Crimson Tide this season.