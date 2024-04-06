Referees for Men’s Final Four and their season-long ratings

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament is coming to a close with the Final Four taking place from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on Saturday. No. 1 Purdue will battle No. 11 NC State at 6:09 p.m. ET before No. 1 UConn takes on No. 4 Alabama right afterwards. The winners of those matchups will advance to the national championship game on Monday.

11 officials have been assigned to work the three games on Saturday and Monday. Below, we’ve provided the list of these Final Four referees as well as their KenPom rankings and the average number of fouls that are called during their games via NatStat.

Once we know who is assigned to each game, we’ll add that info here.

Referee Pool for Final Four

Patrick Adams - 58.80 (21st), Average fouls: 34.97

Courtney Green - 57.61 (23rd), Average fouls: 34.80

Ronald Groover - 64.55 (7th), Average fouls: 31.79

Keith Kimble - 65.89 (5th), Average fouls: 34.18

Kipp Kissinger - 65.90 (4th), Average fouls: 32,59

Marques Pettigrew - 60.68 (17th), Average fouls: 35.60

Michael Reed - 52.47 (41st), Average fouls: 30.93

Paul Szelc - 60.64 (19th), Average fouls: 35.12

*Jeff Anderson - 66.81 (1st), Average fouls: 35.11

*Roger Ayers - 65.65 (6th), Average fouls: 30.20

*Terry Oglesby - 66.12 (3rd), Average fouls: 35.13