2024 UFL full Week 2 schedule: XFL Division looks to even the score

Week 1 of the UFL season is in the books and it is time to move on to Week 2. With just one month of training camp and plenty of turnover with coaches and personnel, these teams are still trying to gain their footing. Last week we saw some offenses stuck in the mire, but there were enough signs to feel good about the majority of these offenses to step it up over the next few weeks.

Week 2 brings us all of the undefeated teams playing each other, while all of the winless teams play one another. That means we will have two 2-0 teams, two 0-1 teams and four 1-1 teams by next Monday.

The USFL Division went 2-0 against the XFL Division last week. The Brahmas and Defenders will need to both win to even the score.

Week 2 UFL schedule

Saturday, April 6

12:00 PM ET — San Antonio Brahmas (1-0) -2 at Memphis Showboats (1-0), ESPN

8:00 PM ET — Arlington Renegades (0-1) at St. Louis Battlehawks (0-1) -5, ABC

Sunday, April 7

12:00 PM ET — Birmingham Stallions (1-0) -6.5 at Michigan Panthers (1-0), FOX

4:00 PM ET — Houston Roughnecks (0-1) at D.C. Defenders (0-1) -5, FOX