Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos fight time, live stream, more for super lightweight bout

A battle of undefeated super lightweights takes place this weekend as Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) and Gustavo Lemos (28-0, 18 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds. The IBF super lightweight title final eliminator gets going from the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner here will cash in on a future title fight against current IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias. Check out the undercard start time, ring-walk details, betting odds and the full card below.

How to watch Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos

The Hitchins-Lemos main card starts Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN. Ringwalks for the super lightweight clash are expected around 10:40 p.m. ET.

This card will stream on DAZN, to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.

Fighter history

Hitchins turned pro in 2017, following an appearance at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The 26-year-old has steadily been on the rise at 140 pounds. In his last bout, Hitchins displayed his full repertoire, outclassing Jose Zepeda en route to a convincing unanimous decision win.

Lemos fights out of Argentina and has been a professional since 2016. With 28 fights under his belt, nearly all took place in his hometown. The 28-year-old knocked out Lee Selby in the 5th round back in March 2022. Now he makes his U.S. debut.

Fight odds

Hitchins is the -800 betting favorite with Lemos entering a +550 underdog. The favored method of victory is Hitchins by decision (-165), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos