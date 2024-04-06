Full undercard for Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos super lightweight fight

Two unbeaten super lightweights take the ring as Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) and Gustavo Lemos (28-0, 18 KOs) clash this Saturday, April 6. The 12-round bout will serve as an IBF super lightweight title eliminator. DAZN has live coverage of the full card taking place at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hitchins is an emerging fighter looking to make a name for himself within the 140-pound division. The 26-year-old out of Brooklyn represented Haiti back at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Last September he defeated Jose Zepeda by way of unanimous decision, bolting him into near contender status for the IBF super lightweight title.

Lemos fights out of Argentina and has dominated local competition in his hometown since 2016. It’s been two years since he picked up a fifth-round TKO victory over Lee Selby. The 28-year-old will be making his American debut in this bout.

Ahead of the Hitchins-Lemos main event, a slew of other matchups highlight the undercard. The vacant WBC women’s featherweight title will be up for grabs as Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KO) takes on Sarah Mahfoud (11-1, 3 KOs). Nicolson is the betting favorite with -1100 odds to win, while Mahfoud is a +650 underdog per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the undercard, Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Agustin Mauro Gauto (20-1, 14 KOs). Yafai is a -900 betting favorite as Gauto enters a +550 underdog.

In the co-main event, unbeaten super middleweights Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) and Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds. Pacheco is the betting favorite with -1600 odds to win, while McCalman enters with +900 odds.

Lastly in the Hitchins-Lemos matchup, Hitchins is the -800 betting favorite with Lemos entering a +550 underdog. The favored method of victory is Hitchins by decision (-165), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos