What if Damian Priest ruined everyone’s fun by cashing in on Cody Rhodes?

WrestleMania is the epitome of anything happening. It’s the biggest night in wrestling and last year taught us that they aren’t always going to give the crowd what it wants. This year, Cody Rhodes is looking to once again finish his story against Roman Reigns and he is once again expected to leave Night 2 with the undisputed WWE Universal title in hand.

Entering this colossal weekend, however, there’s one element that no one is really talking about. Many people are forgetting that Damian Priest is still in possession of the Money In the Bank briefcase.

He has until July 1 of this year to cash it in and I think there is a higher chance that Priest will go for it during/after the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins on Sunday. But, if you think about it logically — a rarity in wrestling, I know — Rhodes competes in two big matches on consecutive nights. Assuming that he and Seth lose the tag match and it is a no-DQ match on Sunday, it will be a marathon, not a sprint.

Rhodes is going to be vulnerable, and while I don’t think anything will happen with a cash-in for his match, last year confirmed that we have to be ready for the unexpected. There is a non-zero chance that Cody is basking in celebration, covered in confetti when the Judgement Day’s music hits, and Priest storms down to the ring with a ref.

If this happens, it could go multiple ways, with Priest either winning or losing. Let’s say that WWE wants to continue having Reigns and Rhodes feud, Reigns could cost Cody his new title by helping Priest win. Or, Rhodes’ celebration could be delayed only slightly, and he hits a few signature moves on Priest.

It feels like Cody has to win, finish his story and reset the wrestling landscape. But, there are equally interesting stories that they could tell if Priest cashes in. What if it’s The Rock costs Cody? Because then Rhodes will have beaten the Tribal Chief, but Rock would officially be The Final Boss as he claims to be.

Again, it isn’t likely to happen, but what if?