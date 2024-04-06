DraftKings Network’s 2024 Wrestlemania 40 Night 1 live blog

Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest weekend in wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 40 coming to you live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This two-night event will officially kick off tonight at 7 p.m. ET, where it will be streamed on Peacock.

Tonight’s card will be headlined by a monumental main event as Roman Reigns will team up with the Rock to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team action. If Rhodes/Rollins win, then the Bloodline will be barred from ringside for Sunday’s main event title match between Reigns and Rhodes. But if Reigns/Rock win, then Sunday’s title match will be “Bloodline Rules.” Tonight’s card is also stacked with other high-stakes matchups, including Rhea Ripley defending the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch and Gunther putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn.

If you’re like me, you are absolutely jacked up to see what goes down in Philly tonight So hang out here for a bit and keep hitting that refresh button as I keep track of the show and offer some of my thoughts below. Happy ‘Mania to all, let’s have some fun.

7:09 p.m. ET: Hunter Hearst Helmsley in the building.

7:06 p.m. ET: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley right out the gate, but first, here’s Coco Jones with the Star-Spangled Banner. They usually do America the Beautiful, so interesting that they’re actually doing the national anthem. There’s already a Super Bowl feel to this show.

7:02 p.m. ET: Ooh, a new “Then, Now, Forever, Together” title card.

7:00 p.m. ET: Here we go. It’s time.

6:57 p.m. ET: Commentary team making their way down to the ring. It’s almost that time.

6:33 p.m. ET: We just got a package of Michael Cole talking about his history with Wrestlemania. Look at this young, mustachioed lad.

Michael Cole at 18 years old #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/eH0nQKFKvx — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) April 6, 2024

6:04 p.m. ET: A Tom Rinaldi feature before the show? Is this College Gameday?

It's all about brotherly love and the city of Philadelphia coming together as @treysmith & Joey Borgonzi share a special moment on the Countdown to #WrestleMania XL alongside Tom Rinaldi. pic.twitter.com/0wAbilQBZs — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

5:48 p.m. ET: All of the video packages for these matches have been excellent. They just aired the one for Sami Zayn vs. Gunther and it’s fantastic.

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Winner: TBD

Women’s World Championship - Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Winner: TBD

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Winner: TBD

Six Pack ladder match - Judgement Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Winner: TBD

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Winner: TBD

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Winner: TBD

LWO vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Winner: TBD