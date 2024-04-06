The Rock’s Road to Wrestlemania was awkward at first, but he pivoted and made it work

The Rock’s presence in the build to Wrestlemania 40 was completely unnecessary. Keyword on the word was.

The main event rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes was about as straight forward as you could get, and then here comes ol’ Dwayne Johnson barreling into the scene. Hijacking the storyline and turning it into a convoluted mess filled with lame insults on both sides of the feud. The build to this weekend was extremely odd for a while, but to his credit, he pivoted. He tapped into character traits that we haven’t really seen from him in his pro wrestling career and just in the nick of time, he’s fit right in perfectly.

The Rock’s road to Wrestlemania began on the New Year’s Day episode of Monday Night Raw, where he made a surprise appearance and interrupted Jinder Mahal. Now pause real quick. Rocky has spent most of his wrestling career working as a bully babyface. What that means is a typical segment of his involves him coming out, brashly insulting whatever heel is in the ring, and running through his catchphrases before hitting said heel with the Rock Bottom/People’s Elbow. This formula is what worked for both him and his Attitude Era companions 25 years ago, but doesn’t necessarily work in modern WWE.

So what we got on January 1 was total cringe, from getting the crowd to chant “Day 1 douchebag” at Jinder, to a ridiculous rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. It all felt out of place. A product of a bygone era. He did end the segment, however, by referencing the “Head of the Table”, leading to speculation that a long-rumored Wrestlemania match between himself and Roman Reigns could be happening. Or it could’ve been an early tease of him being named to the TKO Board of Trustees later in the month. Either way, we were seemingly heading towards that Rock-Roman dream match when Cody Rhodes inexplicably stepped out of the way to make it happen. We were barreling towards two months of Rocky calling Roman the “Tribal Jackass” or whatever cheap schlock he would’ve came up with.

And then the fans revolted. Loudly.

Not since Daniel Bryan’s path to Wrestlemania 30 have we seen such a swift and visceral rejection of a plan as fans were invested in Cody Rhodes finishing his story. So to their credit, they pivoted. The Rock officially turned heel at the Wrestlemania press event in Las Vegas, aligning himself with Roman against Cody and Seth Rollins to set the stage for a tag match in the main event of Night 1. It was awkward, but the pivot to a heel Rock character was necessary. But after a few weeks, something was still off. Pause again.

Now, some have argued that Rock’s best work in his career has been done as a heel and his finest work came during his early 2003 run as “Hollywood” Rock. By that point, Rock’s days as a full-time wrestler were coming to an end as he was making a transition into acting. WWE fans felt that he had sold out and was abandoning them, so you know what he did? He leaned into it. He cranked his already arrogant character up by one million. He changed his theme. He began billing himself from Hollywood. He began running down the audience and their local sports teams. He even had a famous “Rock concert”, where he famously torched the city of Sacramento. It was remarkable television and character work...in 2003 WWE.

So Rock decided break out the old Hollywood Rock persona for this feud with Cody Rhodes. He hit the same notes that he did in 2003, donning ridiculous vests, calling the audience meth addicts, swearing, and even bringing back the Rock concert. And it was all a bit awkward. Don’t get me wrong, it’s entertaining in a vacuum. But it didn’t match the tenor and tone of the story. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes II is an apocalyptic match one year in the making, a man’s quest to fulfill his destiny by ending the most dominant title reign in modern wrestling history. And yet in the middle of it, we had Dwayne Johnson calling people methheads.

It still wasn’t quite working as a story and I think Rock realized this. So he once again pivoted. At the very end the new Rock concert, he grabbed the mic and began talking in a more menacing tone. He didn’t address Cody, but rather Cody’s mother. Here’s what he said:

“You want your son to hand you that belt so bad, that universal championship. But that ain’t gonna happen. That belt is going to stay around the waist of my cousin, Roman Reigns. Now Mama Rhodes, you are going to get a belt. But you’re going to get The Rock’s belt. pulls out weight belt The Rock is going to take this belt and he’s going to beat your son. He’s going to beat the piss out of your son and the Rock is going to make your son bleed. He’s gonna tear his skin, tear his flesh, and he’s gonna whoop him like a dog over and over again. And Mama Rhodes, your son’s blood is gonna be on this belt. And when the Rock is done whooping your son and Roman is done beating your son 1, 2, 3, The Rock is going to take this belt full of your son’s blood and he’s going to walk over to you and he’s going to hand you this belt. He’s gonna put it in your lap. And you’re going to be crying just like your son and that’s okay. Because then the Rock is going to whisper in your ear and wipe your tears away and say Michelle, ♫ What can I say except you’re welcome♫.

The “Final Boss” was born. Through all of Rock’s iterations through the decades, we’ve never gotten a sinister version of his character. A version that exudes dark and violent undertones. And it was born out of Rock finally taking the tone of the feud seriously. Instead of simply cracking jokes at the expense of his opponents, he understood his character role as someone who needs to use his power to protect Roman Reigns and his family at all costs. And in turn, making Rhodes into an even more of a sympathetic babyface figure.

With this new persona finally fleshed out, we got one of the greatest endings to an episode of Raw that we’ve seen in years:

Cinema. That segment was such an old school way of building towards a match. The overpowered heel leaves the babyface literally lying in a pool of his own blood, leaving the audience to question how Cody can overcome the odds at Wrestlemania. It was so effective that it made small children cry, which is the ultimate reaction you can get as a heel character. And now we’re cooking with gas just in time for Wrestlemania weekend.

The Rock stumbled into this Wrestlemania build as awkwardly imaginable and his presence in the Roman-Cody story wasn’t welcomed at first. But to his credit, Dwayne Johnson can read the room from time to time and he pivoted his way into fitting into the story instead of the other way around.