Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

There are only four games on Saturday’s NBA schedule, which means bettors don’t have a ton of options when it comes to targeting player props. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be opportunities to make some cash. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis over 37.5 points + rebounds (-110)

The Lakers big man has been on fire lately, averaging 27.4 points and 16.5 rebounds per game over the last eight contests. Davis has gone over this particular mark six times in that span, with one under coming at 37 points + rebounds. Davis went for 32 points and 13 rebounds in the last meeting against the Cavaliers, so the matchup isn’t exactly unfavorable for him to dominate again. I’ll back him to keep putting up huge stat lines Saturday afternoon.

Mikal Bridges over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Pistons (-175)

The reason the payout is so low on this prop is because Bridges is on a impressive run from the perimeter. The Nets forward has hit the over on this particular line in 10 straight games, shooting 40.6% from deep in that stretch. The Pistons rank 21st in opponent three-point percentage allowed, which means Bridges should be able to get some decent looks in this contest. The only thing that might prevent him from getting to this mark is if the Nets manage his minutes since they have already been eliminated from play-in contention.

Tyrese Maxey over 6.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (+114)

Maxey returned from a two-game absence with 33 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a crucial win for the 76ers over the Heat. The star guard has been great distributing the ball lately, averaging 7.3 assists per game in his last eight appearances. He has gone over this mark in the last three appearances and gets a great matchup Saturday. The Grizzlies rank 25th in assists allowed per game after the All-Star break. As long as Maxey does suit up (he’s officially questionable), he should go over this line against this opponent.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Hawks (+145)

Denver’s big man and the MVP frontrunner should be good to go tonight as he’s probable on the injury report. Jokic has logged two triple-doubles in the last three games and arguably gets the softest opponent defensively of the team’s recent stretch Saturday in the Hawks. Atlanta is 27th in points allowed, 19th in rebounds allowed and 24th in assists allowed per game. Jokic is on a big surge as the Nuggets try to take the No. 1 seed in the West, so he should play enough minutes to get this done.