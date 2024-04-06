 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch DUDE Wipes 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch DUDE Wipes 250 of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and what time the race starts at Martinsville Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Parker Retzlaff, driver of the #31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet, Sammy Smith, driver of the #8 Pilot Flying J Coffee Chevrolet, Parker Kligerman, driver of the #48 Spiked Lite Coolers Chevrolet, and Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on March 30, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville, Virginia this weekend for the 2024 DUDE Wipes 250. The Martinsville Speedway will host the event on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This will be the seventh race of the Xfinity Series season, with Chandler Smith winning the ToyotaCare 250 last week.

Racing at Martinsville is always chaotic, thanks to the 0.526-mile asphalt circuit. The race’s first two stages are each 60 laps, with the final stage being increased to 130 laps. This race wasn’t held from 1995 to 2020, but returned to the race schedule in 2021 when Josh Berry won the race in 2:12:02. Brandon Jones needed 11 laps of overtime to win in 2022, but he did so in 2:26:50. Jones also won the pole position for this year’s race. John Hunter Nemechek is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year at 2:12:50.

Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, and Aric Almirola are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +340 and are followed by Sheldon Creed at +475 and Chandler Smith at +900. Smith is currently the points leader in the Xfinity Series.

How to watch the DUDE Wipes 250

Date: Saturday, April 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 DUDE Wipes 250 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
Pos Driver Car No.
1 Brandon Jones 9
2 Cole Custer 00
3 Sheldon Creed 18
4 Jeb Burton 27
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Aric Almirola 20
7 Anthony Alfredo 5
8 Ryan Sieg 39
9 Sam Mayer 1
10 Austin Hill 21
11 Jesse Love 2
12 Carson Kvapil 88
13 Parker Retzlaff 31
14 Matt DiBenedetto 38
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Taylor Gray 19
17 Sammy Smith 8
18 Parker Kligerman 48
19 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
20 Corey Heim 26
21 Jeremy Clements 51
22 Riley Herbst 98
23 Josh Williams 11
24 Brennan Poole 44
25 Leland Honeyman 42
26 Kyle Weatherman 91
27 Hailie Deegan 15
28 Kyle Sieg 28
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Blaine Perkins 29
31 Garrett Smithley 6
32 Dawson Cram 4
33 Dexter Bean 92
34 Myatt Snider 07
35 Logan Bearden 14
36 Joey Gase 53
37 Ryan Vargas 74
38 Akinori Ogata 35
39 Chandler Smith 81

