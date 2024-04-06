How to watch DUDE Wipes 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville, Virginia this weekend for the 2024 DUDE Wipes 250. The Martinsville Speedway will host the event on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This will be the seventh race of the Xfinity Series season, with Chandler Smith winning the ToyotaCare 250 last week.

Racing at Martinsville is always chaotic, thanks to the 0.526-mile asphalt circuit. The race’s first two stages are each 60 laps, with the final stage being increased to 130 laps. This race wasn’t held from 1995 to 2020, but returned to the race schedule in 2021 when Josh Berry won the race in 2:12:02. Brandon Jones needed 11 laps of overtime to win in 2022, but he did so in 2:26:50. Jones also won the pole position for this year’s race. John Hunter Nemechek is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year at 2:12:50.

Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, and Aric Almirola are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +340 and are followed by Sheldon Creed at +475 and Chandler Smith at +900. Smith is currently the points leader in the Xfinity Series.

How to watch the DUDE Wipes 250

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup