NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

The Cook Out 400 will run on Sunday afternoon, but the day prior we get qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. The drivers will run through practice at 4:35 p.m. ET and qualifying will get started at approximately 5:20 p.m., with both events airing on FS2 and via live stream at Fox Sports Live.

Qualifying will feature a single-car, two-lap format across two rounds. The field is split in half with Harrison Burton getting things started for Group A and David Starr getting things started for Group B. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round where those ten drivers will compete for pole position.

Joey Logano leads the Cup Series with two poles in 2024 while Ryan Preece is the defending pole-sitter for this race. Denny Hamlin enters practice and qualifying with +500 odds to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Current season points leader Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +600, Ryan Blaney is +650, and defending race winner Kyle Larson is +700. Logano is +900 and Preece is +5500.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.