NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images

The Cook Out 400 will run on Sunday afternoon, but the day prior we get qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. The drivers will run through practice at 4:35 p.m. ET and qualifying will get started at approximately 5:20 p.m., with both events airing on FS2 and via live stream at Fox Sports Live.

Qualifying will feature a single-car, two-lap format across two rounds. The field is split in half with Harrison Burton getting things started for Group A and David Starr getting things started for Group B. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round where those ten drivers will compete for pole position.

Joey Logano leads the Cup Series with two poles in 2024 while Ryan Preece is the defending pole-sitter for this race. Denny Hamlin enters practice and qualifying with +500 odds to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Current season points leader Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +600, Ryan Blaney is +650, and defending race winner Kyle Larson is +700. Logano is +900 and Preece is +5500.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 Cook Out 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Harrison Burton 21 A
2 Zane Smith 71 A
3 Daniel Hemric 31 A
4 Corey LaJoie 7 A
5 Ryan Preece 41 A
6 Austin Dillon 3 A
7 Austin Cindric 2 A
8 Todd Gilliland 38 A
9 Noah Gragson 10 A
10 Chase Briscoe 14 A
11 Ryan Blaney 12 A
12 Alex Bowman 48 A
13 Ross Chastain 1 A
14 Bubba Wallace 23 A
15 Chris Buescher 17 A
16 William Byron 24 A
17 Christopher Bell 20 A
18 Martin Truex Jr 19 A
19 David Starr 66 B
20 Josh Williams 16 B
21 Kaz Grala 15 B
22 Justin Haley 51 B
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 B
24 Carson Hocevar 77 B
25 Michael McDowell 34 B
26 John H. Nemechek 42 B
27 Erik Jones 43 B
28 Daniel Suarez 99 B
29 Kyle Busch 8 B
30 Josh Berry 4 B
31 Ty Gibbs 54 B
32 Brad Keselowski 6 B
33 Tyler Reddick 45 B
34 Joey Logano 22 B
35 Chase Elliott 9 B
36 Denny Hamlin 11 B
37 Kyle Larson 5 B

