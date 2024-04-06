 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch starting lineup get set for the Cook Out 400 Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cook Out 400 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is at Martinsville Speedway this week and the Cup Series will run the 2024 Cook Out 400 on Sunday. The afternoon prior, the drivers will run practice and qualifying laps. Practice will start at 4:35 p.m. ET and qualifying will start at 5:20 p.m., with both events airing on FS2.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at FS2 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the event, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature a two-lap format, with each driver getting a second lap to secure their fastest lap time. The field has been divided in half and each group will advance the five fastest drivers to the second round. In that final round, the ten drivers will compete for pole and filling out the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win the race with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won this race three times, claiming the checkered flag in 2009, 2010, and 2016. A year ago, he finished second. Chris Buescher won the race last year and is +3000 to repeat. Current points leader Martin Truex, Jr. has the second best odds to win at +600.

How to watch qualifying for the Cook Out 400

Date: Saturday, April 6
Time: 5:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live 2, Fox Sports App

Entry list

2024 Cook Out 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Harrison Burton 21 A
2 Zane Smith 71 A
3 Daniel Hemric 31 A
4 Corey LaJoie 7 A
5 Ryan Preece 41 A
6 Austin Dillon 3 A
7 Austin Cindric 2 A
8 Todd Gilliland 38 A
9 Noah Gragson 10 A
10 Chase Briscoe 14 A
11 Ryan Blaney 12 A
12 Alex Bowman 48 A
13 Ross Chastain 1 A
14 Bubba Wallace 23 A
15 Chris Buescher 17 A
16 William Byron 24 A
17 Christopher Bell 20 A
18 Martin Truex Jr 19 A
19 David Starr 66 B
20 Josh Williams 16 B
21 Kaz Grala 15 B
22 Justin Haley 51 B
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 B
24 Carson Hocevar 77 B
25 Michael McDowell 34 B
26 John H. Nemechek 42 B
27 Erik Jones 43 B
28 Daniel Suarez 99 B
29 Kyle Busch 8 B
30 Josh Berry 4 B
31 Ty Gibbs 54 B
32 Brad Keselowski 6 B
33 Tyler Reddick 45 B
34 Joey Logano 22 B
35 Chase Elliott 9 B
36 Denny Hamlin 11 B
37 Kyle Larson 5 B

More From DraftKings Network