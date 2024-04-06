NASCAR qualifying: How to watch starting lineup get set for the Cook Out 400 Cup Series race

NASCAR is at Martinsville Speedway this week and the Cup Series will run the 2024 Cook Out 400 on Sunday. The afternoon prior, the drivers will run practice and qualifying laps. Practice will start at 4:35 p.m. ET and qualifying will start at 5:20 p.m., with both events airing on FS2.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at FS2 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the event, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will feature a two-lap format, with each driver getting a second lap to secure their fastest lap time. The field has been divided in half and each group will advance the five fastest drivers to the second round. In that final round, the ten drivers will compete for pole and filling out the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win the race with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won this race three times, claiming the checkered flag in 2009, 2010, and 2016. A year ago, he finished second. Chris Buescher won the race last year and is +3000 to repeat. Current points leader Martin Truex, Jr. has the second best odds to win at +600.

How to watch qualifying for the Cook Out 400

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live 2, Fox Sports App

Entry list