F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez claim front row in qualifying for Japanese Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid for Sunday at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

By David Fucillo
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on April 06, 2024 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will once again lead the field off the starting line early Sunday morning when the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix gets underway just outside of Nagoya. The green flag drops at 1 a.m. ET and the race will air on ESPN.

Verstappen dominated once again, claiming the fastest time in all three qualifying periods. His teammate, Pérez, had to overcome a strong time by Lando Norris to claim the second spot on the front row. Norris and Australian GP champ Carlos Sainz claimed the second row.

It is no surprise Verstappen is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -600 to win the race on Sunday with Pérez following at +600. Norris and Sainz are +1300 and +2800, respectively. It’s a sizable drop from there to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at +6000.

Verstappen has won this race each of the past two seasons while also claiming pole position in each of those races. A year ago, Oscar Piastri claimed the other second row spot. Lando Norris finished second behind Verstappen on Sunday.

Here is the full starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix.

2024 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Sergio Perez 11
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 Fernando Alonso 14
6 Oscar Piastri 81
7 Lewis Hamilton 44
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 George Russell 63
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Daniel Ricciardo 3
12 Nico Hulkenberg 27
13 Valtteri Bottas 77
14 Alexander Albon 23
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lance Stroll 18
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Kevin Magnussen 20
19 Logan Sargeant 2
20 Guanyu Zhou 24

