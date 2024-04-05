South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso playing through leg injury at Final Four vs. NC State

Update: Kamilla Cardoso has returned for South Carolina in the second half. She came back out for warmups and has a new compression sleeve on her right leg.

South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso exited the second quarter of their Final Four matchup against the NC State Wolfpack with an apparent leg injury. She took a hard fall to the ground on a shot attempt and then limped off the court.

She was seen walking to the locker room right before halftime, where the Gamecocks hold a 32-31 lead at the break.

Kamilla Cardoso headed back to the locker room after a hard fall in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/MAlRb1BLP7 — ESPN (@espn) April 5, 2024

Cardoso’s injury could be a devastating blow for South Carolina in the second half as she has done the heavy lifting against a tough NC State team so far. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year had 16 points and seven rebounds in the first half and as expected, has been dominant in the paint. She recently declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and is projected to be taken by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 4 pick.

We should get word on her status shortly and if she’ll be able to come out for the second half.