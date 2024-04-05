Cornell promotes Jon Jaques to men’s basketball head coach

The Cornell Big Red men’s basketball team has a new head coach in former assistant Jon Jaques. The school announced Friday that Jaques would take over from Brian Earl, who has led the program since 2016. Cornell has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament during Earl’s tenure. In fact, they have not gone dancing in March since their Sweet 16 run in 2010.

Jaques steps into his first ever head coaching role at 36 years old. He played at Cornell from 2006 through 2010, and has worked with the program as an assistant since 2013 after a short stint playing professionally overseas. In 2022, he was promoted to associate head coach. Jaques was a member of the squad that reached the Sweet 16.

Earl is headed off to coach at the College of William & Mary, and Cornell is still on the hunt for their first Ivy League Conference Tournament championship in program history, and first regular season title since Jaques and his teammates got it done over a decade ago.