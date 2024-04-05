MLB Live-Betting: Simplebet dives into notable Trends for live-betting MLB on April 5

Live-betting allows bettors to make plays based on the flow of the game, but relevant data can still be useful when acting fast.

Simplebet has broken down some notable MLB trends that could help bettors make sound decisions when live-betting baseball on DraftKings Sportsbook on April 5.

Pete Alonso has homered in each of the Mets’ first two series. He’s in a spot where he may get one early this series, given his success against Hunter Greene.

These two have squared off nine times. In two of the six at-bats that Alonso didn’t earn a walk, he took Greene deep. Alonso is +1100 to make it three career home runs against Greene in the first baseman’s first plate appearance on Friday.

Hunter Brown is on the mound against the visiting Rangers. That’s good news for Marcus Semien.

The Texas leadoff man is 6-for-11 in his career against the Houston right-hander. Of those six hits, five have been singles. Semien is +450 to single in his first plate appearance of the night.

