Cody Rhodes shares story of bus catching fire on Pat McAfee Show

Wrestlemania 40 weekend from Philadelphia is here and Cody Rhodes is at the center of it all as he prepares to main event both nights of the spectacle. The second-generation star hit a bump in the road on the road to Wrestlemania last night and when I mean bump in the road, I mean his bus CATCHING ON FIRE.

Rhodes took to Twitter/X this afternoon to share that his bus, the “Nightmare Express”, caught fire last night. Shortly afterwards, he jumped onto the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN to tell the story in more detail.

"I'm coming in a little bit hot and here's why..



Last night at 1AM my bus driver yelled we gotta get off this bus it's on fire..



There ain't NOBODY here who is more ready for WrestleMania than me" ~ @CodyRhodes#PMSLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yO7EWO7OGJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2024

Now, this is pro wrestling and there’s arguably no bigger “worker” in the sport right now than Cody Rhodes. Did this scene of him grabbing these super personal items while running out of a burning bus actually happen? Or is this just an embellishment to get him more sympathy heading into the weekend? My answer: WHO CARES, ROLL WITH IT!

Hell yes, I’m believing that Cody jumped out of his bus right before it exploded like a Michael Bay movie. And hell yes I believe that The Rock ordered Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso to “take Cody out by any means necessary”, leading to the Nightmare Express going up into flames. The last few weeks of Monday Night Raw has given us Attitude Era vibes, so it’s only fitting that we get a flaming bus just a day out from the show.

But for real, glad you’re ok Cody. That’s not the only obstacle you’ll have to overcome this weekend.