Reignmakers UFC: Collide Set Details Players Need to Know

The third Headline Set of the 2024 Reignmakers UFC season is ready to drop, which means it’s time for players to learn about the Collide Set.

Before getting into the details of the Collide Set, a quick refresher on Headline Sets, which are new to Reignmakers UFC this season.

Why Headline Sets are Important in 2024

Cards from Headline Sets carry season-long utility, providing Reignmakers UFC players the ability to enter into non-cash Reignmakers UFC contests year-round!

Throughout the season, two (2) Headline Set cards will be needed in every non-cash contest lineup, which includes the likes of experiential contests, Reignmakers World Championship (RMWC) contests, prize pack contests, event pack contests and DFS contest tickets.

Go here for more Reignmakers UFC Headline Sets.

Collide Set Details

The Collide Set will feature three (3) types of packs: CLASH, IMPACT and KNOCKDOWN. All three packs will drop on April 17, 2024. This set will feature ALL new fighter cards that were not featured in the previous two headline sets! These fighters featured in the Collide Set are scheduled for the next, upcoming six-plus (6+) events

Additionally, Collide Set cards will carry a 5X Franchise Score multiplier.

CLASH Packs

Each CLASH pack will cost $39.99 apiece and feature nine cards per pack. These packs are guaranteed to feature five Fight Night 4.27 CORE-RARE cards. There will also be a minimum of two RARE+ cards per pack. REIGNMAKER-tiered fighter game cards can be obtained in a CLASH pack. This pack pool will also feature 400+ Royal cards.

In total, there will be 9,995 CLASH packs minted.*

Open 3 CLASH packs, get $40 Reignmakers Primary Credits! (Promotion Terms & Conditions at the end of this article.)

IMPACT Packs

Each IMPACT pack will cost $199.99 apiece and feature nine cards per pack. These packs will feature a minimum of two ELITE+ per pack. REIGNMAKER-tiered fighter game cards can be obtained in a IMPACT pack, and there will be 100 total REIGNMAKER-tiered fighter game cards featured in this pack pool. The IMPACT pack pool will also feature 500+ Royal cards.

In total, there will be 2,904 IMPACT packs minted.*

Open 5 IMPACT Packs, Get a $100 DFS Ticket! (Promotion Terms & Conditions at the end of this article.)

*NOTE: Number of CLASH and IMPACT packs minted are subject to change if there are fight cancellations for Fight Night 4.27.

KNOCKDOWN Packs

Each IMPACT pack will cost $749.99 apiece and feature nine cards per pack. All cards in these packs will be ELITE+, and three cards per pack are guaranteed to be LEGENDARY+. On average, more than one (1) REIGNMAKER-tiered fighter game card will be obtained per every two (2) packs.

In total, there will be 732 KNOCKDOWN packs minted. Only 624 will be available on the primary market while 108 will be available via Pack Breaks.

UFC Fight Night 4.27 Fighters Distribution Method Fighters Distribution Method Ariane Lipski Primary Karine Silva Primary Austin Hubbard Primary Gabe Green Primary Michal Figlak Primary Austen Lane Prize Maheshate Hayisaer Trade-In Gabriel Benitez Prize Victor Henry Primary Rani Yahya Prize

UFC 301 Fighters Distribution Method Fighters Distribution Method Iasmin Lucindo Primary Joaquim Silva Prize Alessandro Costa Primary Jack Shore Prize Karolina Kowalkiewicz Primary Paul Craig Prize Caio Borralho Trade-In Myktybek Orolbai Primary Elves Brener Primary Stephen Erceg Primary

UFC Fight Night 5.11 Fighters Distribution Method Fighters Distribution Method Terrance McKinney Primary Charles Johnson Primary Jake Hadley Primary Kevin Jousset Prize Viacheslav Borshchev Primary Trey Waters Primary Billy Goff Trade-In Tecia Torres Prize Tabatha Ricci Primary Jared Gooden Prize

UFC Fight Night 5.18 Fighters Distribution Method Fighters Distribution Method Vanessa Demopoulos Primary Emily Ducote Primary Tim Elliott Primary Angela Hill Primary Ramiz Brahimaj Prize Tamires Vidal Trade-In Warlley Alves Prize Victor Martinez Prize Luana Pinheiro Primary Abus Magomedov Primary

UFC 302 Fighters Distribution Method Fighters Distribution Method Joselyne Edwards Prize Ailin Perez Trade-In Mickey Gall Primary Bassil Hafez Primary Joe Solecki Primary Grant Dawson Primary Roman Dolidze Prize Michelle Gomez Primary Philip Rowe Prize Jake Matthews Primary

UFC Fight Nights 6.8.24 and 6.15.24 Fighters Distribution Method Fighters Distribution Method Julian Marquez Primary Alexander Volkov Primary Sharabutdin Magomedov Primary Daniel Rodriguez Prize Ihor Potieria Prize Jared Gordon Primary Volkan Oezdemir Primary Nasrat Haqparast Trade-In Taylor Lapilus Primary Jesse Butler Prize

Open 3 Collide Clash Packs, get $40 Reignmakers Primary Credits - 4/17/24-4/27/24

Open 5 Collide Impact Packs, get a $100 DFS Ticket - 4/17/24-4/24/24

