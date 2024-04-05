NHL standings: Deeper look at Eastern Conference playoff picture, wild card, remaining schedule

The 2023-24 NHL regular season is in the home stretch and the Eastern Conference is looking like it’ll come down to the final day of games. This was the case last season, when the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to get a win and allowed the eventual East champion Florida Panthers to sneak in as the second Wild Card. Might we see a similar situation developing, this time with the Penguins in the East. Below we’re going to break down the remaining schedule for teams in the playoff picture in the East with updated standings and bracket.

2024 NHL Playoff Picture: Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Wild Card

*Note: Top two teams in WC standings advance to playoffs.

Schedule breakdown

Atlantic Division

Bruins: 5 games — vs. FLA, vs. CAR, @ PIT, @ WAS, vs. OTT

Panthers: 5 games — @ BOS, vs. OTT, vs. CBJ, vs. BUF, vs. TOR

Maple Leafs: 7 games — @ MTL, vs. PIT, @ NJD, vs. NJD, vs. DET, @ FLA, @ TBL

Lightning: 6 games — @ PIT, vs. CBJ, vs. OTT, @ WAS, vs. BUF, vs. TOR

Red Wings: 7 games — vs. NYR, vs. BUF, vs. WAS, @ PIT, @ TOR, vs. MTL, @ MTL

Sabres: 6 games — vs. PHI, @ DET, @ DAL, vs. WAS, @ FLA, @ TBL

Almost all of these teams play another team in the playoff picture before the end of the season. The Panthers and Bruins face each other and also have just five games remaining. If Boston wins the upcoming matchup, that could just about seal up the ATL division title. The Maple Leafs hold enough games in hand on Florida that they could jump them come that matchup in the final week of the season. Toronto is only behind by six points in the standings. That would tilt home ice in a rematch of last year’s second round. Also keep in mind, the Leafs appear to have the easiest remaining schedule out of that top-4 teams if you weigh remaining games. That final game between the Lightning and Maple Leafs could also have big implications for the East bracket.

Metropolitan Division

Rangers: 6 games — @ DET, vs. MTL, @ NYI, vs. PHI, vs. NYI, vs. OTT

Hurricanes: 6 games — vs. WAS, vs. CBJ, @ BOS, @ STL, @ CHI, @ CBJ

Flyers: 6 games — @ BUF, @ CBJ, @ MTL, @ NYR, vs. NJD, vs. WAS

Capitals: 7 games — @ CAR, vs. OTT, @ DET, @ BUF, vs. TBL, vs. BOS, @ PHI

Islanders: 6 games — vs. NSH, vs. NYR, vs. MTL, @ NYR, @ NJD, vs. PIT

Penguins: 6 games — vs. TBL, @ TOR, vs. DET, vs. BOS, vs. NSH, @ NYI

Devils: 6 games — @ OTT, vs. NSH, vs. TOR, @ TOR, @ PHI, vs. NYI

The Devils aren’t technically eliminated but have a very, very slim chance of getting in. The Capitals have a game in hand on all these teams so have a slight advantage in the race for the East’s third spot and Wild Card. Both the Rangers and Hurricanes have pretty soft schedules and don’t play each other, so it’s difficult envisioning Carolina jumping New York. Pittsburgh is heating up to get within reach of a spot. The Penguins also have the toughest schedule remaining with six games against teams in the playoff picture. The Flyers, Capitals and Islanders have at least one game against a team already eliminated. We should get a lot of high-drama to end the season. The Penguins face the Islanders while the Flyers play the Capitals to finish the regular season. Both games could be de facto playoff matchups.

Eastern Conference Playoff bracket

Here’s what the bracket and matchups would look like if the season finished on Thursday, April 4.

MET1 — New York Rangers

WC2 — New York Islanders

MET2 — Carolina Hurricanes

MET3 — Philadelphia Flyers

ATL1 — Boston Bruins

WC1 — Tampa Bay Lightning

ATL2 — Florida Panthers

ATL3 — Toronto Maple Leafs

Three of the four matchups are great for the League. The Bruins and Bolts have fought in the postseason a few times in recent seasons. The Lightning have won the past two series, each in five games (2018, 2020). Tampa Bay has also matched up well vs. Boston this season. You get a natural rivalry with the Islanders facing the Rangers in the first round. These two teams haven’t faced each other in the postseason since 1994, the last time the Rangers won the Stanley Cup. The Rangers won that series and the one prior in 1990. But the Islanders dominated in the ‘80s during their dynasty.

We get a rematch of Leafs-Panthers from last year’s second round. That series lasted just five games with Florida advancing, but two of those games went to overtime. Plus, the first two games were decided by a total of three goals. Toronto and Florida face each other to wrap the Panthers’ regular season. The season series is at 1-1-1. Lastly, we get what should be the least exciting series in Hurricanes-Flyers. Philly is in danger of missing the playoffs after holding a spot for most of the regular season. Carolina hasn’t lost in the first round since 2019-20.