March Madness: How the public is betting Final Four of 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament on Friday

The Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament tips off on Friday, April 5, from Cleveland and two teams will punch their tickets to the national championship game by the end of the night. Here, we take a look at how the public is betting on the total, spread, and moneyline of Friday’s games.

Updated odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness

Public betting splits for Final Four on Friday

Notable spreads

No. 1 Iowa enters its matchup with No. 3 UConn as a slight 2.5-point favorite and the public is overwhelmingly leaning towards the Hawkeyes with 90% of the money and 75% of the total number of bets going their direction. It’s understandable that the public is backing the sport’s most visible star in Caitlin Clark, but may not be wise for so many people underestimate the duo of Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards for the Huskies.

Notable totals

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State has a total of 139.5 and the public is on the over with 65% of the handle and 72% of the bets being pushed towards that direction. Both teams can absolutely clamp opponents down on the defensive side of the floor, but they are both can get into a rhythm on offense, particularly NC State with star guard Aziaha James leading the way.

Notable moneylines

South Carolina-NC State has an interesting moneyline split as a staggering 81% of the money is on the Wolfpack to pull the upset while the general bets are on the Gamecocks. Like this year, SCar was 36-0 before getting tripped up in the national semifinals last year, so big bettors are thinking that the we’ll have a little bit of deja vu.