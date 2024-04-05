Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Friday, April 5

The MLB had a lighter schedule on Thursday but is back with nearly every team playing on Friday, April 5. There are 13 games on deck for the day, weather permitting. This should give daily fantasy players plenty of options when setting DFS lineups. The main slate at DraftKings DFS on Friday consists of seven games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, April 5

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Matt Olson ($6,000)

Austin Riley ($5,700)

Ozzie Albies ($5,500)

Due to bad weather, the Braves haven’t played in two days but will play their home opener on Friday. Atlanta will face Arizona starter Tommy Henry, the Diamondbacks’ southpaw, who will be making his second start of the season. In the first, he allowed five earned runs and took the loss against the Colorado Rockies.

The Braves are the -290 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +235 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Trea Turner ($6,100)

Bryce Harper ($5,600)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,000)

J.T. Realmuto ($4,400)

The Phillies may have the same record as the Nationals heading into Friday’s series opener, but they are still the better team. Washington is starting lefty Patrick Corbin, who allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings in his first start. It’s interesting that Turner is the most expensive option because he has had the least success against Corbin in his career. Even Harper and Schwarber, who will have a lefty-lefty matchup, have fared better. Still, the overall matchup against Corbin is too good to pass up.

The Phillies are the -185 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +154 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Corey Seager ($5,800)

Adolis Garcia ($5,400)

Marcus Semien ($5,000)

Wyatt Langford ($4,300)

The Rangers will face Houston starter Hunter Brown on Friday. As a team, they are batting .333 against him and head into this matchup, coming off a win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Semien and Seager each had two hits and an RBI. Langford is still getting opportunities in the top of the lineup, despite some early struggles including going hitless in his last outing. Garcia struck out three times in his last game, but his power still gives him upside in the matchup.

The Astros are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.