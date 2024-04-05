The Three Count: Wrestlemania 40 main event(s) predictions

Welcome back to DraftKings Network’s The Three Count and the biggest weekend in pro wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 40 emanating from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

There is, as the kids would say, “aura” surrounding this particular ‘Mania and it has everything to do with the Bloodline extended universe. We’ve waited an entire year to see the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns rematch and parties like The Usos, Seth Rollins and of course, The Rock, have played massive roles in one of the most interesting (and confusing at times) ‘Mania builds that we’ve ever seen.

So let’s talk about the marquee matches of Wrestlemania 40 and offer our predictions for how all of this will go down this weekend.

What are your general thoughts on how we got here, from the Royal Rumble to the Las Vegas press conference to where we stand right now?

Nick Simon

A very fascinating and strange way we got to this point. Reigns-Rhodes II was basically written in stone when Cody lost last year and then they suddenly jammed The Rock into the story. After the fan backlash, they had to pivot and it was initially frustrating to watch, but I think they’ve redeemed themselves the last couple of weeks. Now we have a true spectacle that ties both nights together and brother, I am sports entertained.

Teddy Ricketson

I mean they’ve done a good job of covering their butts after going in a really weird direction. The whole Cody winning the Rumble but not finishing his story or whatever was so weird. Sure, it got a ton of support from social media. But still, it started off in such a weird way. If we are being honest, we don’t need the tag match at all from Night 1. It feels like they had the making of a story for WM41 with Reigns facing the Rock and then they decided to force it early? I don’t know. Don’t get me wrong, looking forward to the matches, but nobody would be complaining if we just had Cody vs. Roman 2.

How do you feel about The Rock’s involvement with this entire story? Was it unnecessary? Or has he fit right in?

Nick Simon

Rock’s involvement was unnecessary, but they’ve managed to make it work in the best way possible. As I alluded to earlier, it was frustrating watching Rock do his schtick where he was calling people crackheads and “Cody Crybabies” because it didn’t fit the serious tone of this program. But to his credit, he was able to pivot into this “Final Boss” persona and we now have a menacing Rock, which is a character trait that we’ve never really seen from him. The main event segments for the last two Raw’s have been some of the best stuff I’ve seen in decades, so credit to him for making that happen.

Has he taken some of Roman’s shine? Absolutely. But there’s also an argument to be made about Roman somewhat mailing it in for the last month or so. Still, Rock has found his footing and I’m interested to see where he fits in after the show moving forward.

Teddy Ricketson

I think it is unnecessary. Sure, it helps sell tickets and up viewership. And now we do have the fun of will it be Reigns vs. Rock at WM41 or Cody vs. The Rock. How are they going to go forward from Reigns losing (assuming here), and how are they going to actually incorporate The Final Boss moniker? It makes a lot of sense for The Rock to be involved, he is just way more involved and earlier than expected.

What are your thoughts on the Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre title match being weaved into this story?

Nick Simon

This is a result of CM Punk’s injury as it was supposed to be Punk-Rollins in the Night 1 main event. But it works because Rollins and McIntyre are two stars who have been heavily involved in this Bloodline story over the past few years. The placement of their match on Night 2 is interesting as it will be clearly affected by whatever happens to Rollins during the tag team main event in Night 1.

Teddy Ricketson

I think it was mostly unnecessary. In a sense, it does help McIntyre feel overlooked and build up his claim, but this pair was always going to put in a fantastic match. I think it is more interesting between these two and CM Punk, but whatever, Cody needed supporters, so sure, why not Seth, I guess.

What happens if Cody doesn’t “finish the story?”

Nick Simon

It would be a catastrophic decision. The company made one of its boldest decisions ever in not putting Cody over last year and he’s an even stronger babyface now than he was 365 days ago. If you pull the rug from under the audience again, then there’s no going back. You will have killed your top face character.

Teddy Ricketson

This is the million-dollar question that nobody is asking. Every time you think, well, of course Cody is going to win, you have to remember we were in this exact spot a year ago, and everyone was convinced Rhodes was winning. I think most people have long tired of Reigns’...well... reign and it is time to create some new stories and do something different with the reset. If Cody loses though, I truly don’t know what his story becomes and where it goes for all parties involved.

If this is finally it for Roman’s title reign, what are your thoughts on his near four-year run as the “Tribal Chief?”

Nick Simon

Roman’s title reign is the greatest piece of long-team storytelling they’ve done. Ever. They allowed him to finally be the character that he was meant to be for all of those years and in the process, he redefined what it means to be THE guy in the entire company. And beyond his individual dominance, everyone on the roster was linked to the story in some way and people like Jey Uso and Sami Zayn became legitimate main event superstars because of it. That would’ve insane five years ago. It’s an all-timer of a run and credit to all parties for having the patience to keep it rolling until a natural end point.

Teddy Ricketson

In my opinion this storyline has been overall perfect. The various stories within it that have come up with Zayn and now we are getting brother vs. brother too, it has been amazing. Those things can be true and it could have been a year too long. More and more fans are disinterested in Roman, and the more competitors he beats, the harder it is to get fans to buy in. Outside of it being too long, it was absolutely fantastic.

Alright, let’s do this. Make your predictions for how these matches will go down. Go!

Night 1

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

Nick Simon

The Usos finally get their wish of wrestling each other at Wrestlemania. I initially thought the build to this match was weird since they’ve been separated for several months, but it makes sense. Jey has become a star on his own while Jimmy, still a mere henchman in the Bloodline, is jealous and insecure of his brother’s individual success. For that reason, I think Jey goes over here and it plants the seeds for the two reuniting down the road.

Teddy Ricketson

The theme of WrestleMania, yet again, is all about completing a story. The Usos didn’t get as much of a build in this specific match since they have been heavily involved in the Reigns/Cody feud. Still, this match should be awesome, and I think outside of Cody’s “woah” from the audience, the “Yeet” for Jey may be the loudest crowd pop, barring glass breaking. Jey should win and you will see an entire stadium waving their arms the likes of we haven’t seen since Daniel Bryan.

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Nick Simon

I have no idea what to expect for this match, but I’m intrigued. Rock hasn’t worked a full match in 11 years and all eyes will be on him to see how he performs in the ring. Apparently he’s been training in L.A. with Gallus from NXT, so we’ll see if that pays off. Ultimately, Rock-Roman goes over because we have to get Bloodline Rules for Night 2. Create insurmountable odds for the faces and leave the fans wondering how the hell they’re going to pull it off in Night 2.

Teddy Ricketson

Cody and Seth have to lose, right? While no Bloodline interference sounds like just what Rhodes needs to pick up the win, there is too much that WWE can do with a no-DQ match. There have been John Cena and Stone Cold Easter Eggs recently as well as Drew McIntyre speaking with Paul Heyman in the background of a backstage segment. If it is no-DQ, anything can happen, and that is exciting for fans, despite the odds Cody will have to overcome.

Night 2

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)

Nick Simon

This is the match I’m having the most trouble predicting because so many things could happen. Keep in mind that CM Punk will be on commentary specifically for this match, so he’s definitely going to get involved in some capacity since he has beef with both guys. Here’s what I’ll predict:

The match turns into a triple threat because Damian Priest FINALLY decides to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The match breaks down, Punk gets involved and while going after McIntyre, he hits Rollins. McIntyre capitalizes and wins the title. That way, the beef between McIntyre, Rollins, and Punk continues into the spring/summer while Priest’s failure speeds up the collapse of the Judgement Day.

Teddy Ricketson

I realize that based on my predictions, I have nearly every title changing hands, and that’s probably not happening. I think Seth leaves without the title, although I haven’t fully decided how. I feel like we get a cash-in from Priest, and I am buying into the theory that there could be trickery afoot with Finn Balor and the contract. I can really see it going either way, but I am siding with Seth retaining initially.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

Nick Simon

Buddy, we’re getting real Attitude Era cinema here. Will 47 hit the ring to interfere? Hell yes. Is Stone Cold going to show up and stun the Rock. Hell yes. Is the ghost of Yokozuna going to come down and haunt Cody during the match? Ok, that’s a bit too far...but hell yes. This should be 50 minutes of pure mayhem, storyline callbacks, and anarchy and at the end of the day, Cody gets the pin and an era of the WWE finally comes to an end.

Teddy Ricketson

This match should have some fun twists and turns. In a way, they need to pay homage to Reigns for the work that he has put in over the last few years, but I am fully supporting Cody to win the match. They need the change and it’s time.