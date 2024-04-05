The Three Count: Wrestlemania 40 undercard predictions

Welcome back to DraftKings Network’s The Three Count and folks, the biggest weekend in pro wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 40 emanating from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Wrestlemania is always a massive spectacle and this one feels even more massive given the parties involved in the main events of both nights. We’ll get to the extended Bloodline universe in another post, but here we’ll share some of our thoughts and predictions for the undercard matches taking place for both Night 1 and Night 2. Let’s go!

Before we get to this year’s extravaganza from Philly, what is your favorite Wrestlemania memory? Is there a particular show that you love? A favorite match?

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

Kofi Kingston beating Daniel Bryan for the WWE title is probably my favorite Wrestlemania moment I’ve watched live. What makes that moment crazy in hindsight is the fact that it wasn’t supposed to happen! KofiMania was put together in a span of just over six weeks and the groundswell of support he got led to a truly cathartic moment when the ref’s hand came down for the three count.

Wrestlemania 17 is my favorite ‘Mania because the show top to bottom still holds up to this day as one of the greatest wrestling shows ever. As far as matches go, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 13 is still the gold standard in my opinion.

Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

I didn’t see a WrestleMania live for the longest time when it was on PPV. I bought the WrestleMania Anthology back in the day and caught up on some of the originals, but the fave is going to be much more recent. My favorite WrestleMania is X-Seven purely due to the TLC match between the Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian. Throw in the McMahon Street Fight, Stone Cold and The Rock in No DQ and Triple H taking on the Undertaker and it was awesome. Also, I really enjoyed WrestleMania 19. One of my core wrestling memories is watching Limp Bizkit do a live performance during The Undertaker’s entrance. Watching it now, that probably shouldn’t be an enjoyable core memory for me, as the performance is rough, but here we are.

In your opinion, what makes for a great Wrestlemania?

Nick Simon

A great Wrestlemania has to have variety up and down the card. High-stakes title matches. A grudge match between two stars who have been feuding for a while. A multi-person gimmick match. A showcase spot for an up and coming talent. Celebrity involvement in a few matches. If the show can accomplish those things without feeling like a total drag, then it’s a great Wrestlemania.

Teddy Ricketson

Entrances at WrestleMania are akin to commercials at the Super Bowl. They can help to make or break the show. Last year’s entrance for WrestleMania 39 was incredible, even more so with the more you learn about it from the behind-the-scenes clips. Mix in a surprise legend appearance, a championship match ending that jumpstarts the new WWE year and you’ve got a great WrestleMania.

What is the undercard match you’re most looking forward to this year? And what match are you just not really feeling?

Nick Simon

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley has been teased for months before it became official and it has a chance to steal the show. The story here is perfect as it features a dominant, by cocky champion taking on a veteran that has done everything, but still has something to prove. Ripley one of the matches of the year against Charlotte last year and I think this match could be even better.

As far as least interested, I’m going LWO vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. Rey Mysterio’s injury killed all of the momentum for his feud with Santos as this, in my opinion, was supposed to be a one-on-one match between the two. I just don’t care for the LWO faction at this point, so this will be one that I can easily ignore.

Teddy Ricketson

This WrestleMania looks like it is going to be really good. I’m torn between two matches as the ones I’m most looking forward to and I think it shows the dedication that WWE has put into making a change. I think that Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch has the chance to be the best match of the weekend. I also am really looking forward to Belair, Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL. That ending to Smackdown with Belair, Cargill and Naomi in the ring was powerful. Excited to see how WWE capitalizes.

Honestly, looking at the cards, it is tough to find a match that I don’t care somewhat about. Like, I could say the LWO tag, but the action should be super exciting. I could go with the Logan Paul match, but give him props; there is usually at least one must-watch spot in the match. I’m going with The Pride vs. The Final Testament. I need The Pride to get some gold and be pushed in the next year, and I’m just convinced that WWE has no idea how to book Karrion Kross. For some reason, it felt like he worked in TNA, but for me, it hasn’t translated.

Alright, let’s rapid fire this. Your prediction for each undercard match with a quick summary. Go!

Night 1

LWO (Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Nick Simon

I think Santos and Dom get the win here. The LWO are losers. It’s Rey Mysterio and a bunch of people who don’t win anything. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro can’t even win tag tournaments in NXT bruh. Please end this.

Teddy Ricketson

Hmmmmmm starting off with an interesting one. You could argue that either side needs a win, but gimme the LWO to give them some momentum as they try to avoid following in the NWO’s footsteps where they had way too many members.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane)

Nick Simon

This match is the Jade Cargill showcase and I don’t see it ending any other way other than her putting Kairi Sane down with her finisher for the pin. I’m interested if this will kickstart a tag team run between Jade and either Bianca or Naomi after ‘Mania.

Teddy Ricketson

After seeing the response to the end of SmackDown, I don’t know how BCN doesn’t win this. Unless Cargill turns on Belair and goes heel early, I think that the good guys win the second match too.

Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships)

Nick Simon

R-Truth hasn’t had a Wrestlemania moment and given how entertaining he’s been with the Judgement Day in recent months, I think him and Miz take the Raw belts. I specified Raw because it’s beyond time to split up the tag belts and the way the match is set up leaves it open for there to somehow be multiple winners. So I’ll say Austin Theory and Grayson Waller grab the Smackdown belts and we can have a division on both shows again.

Teddy Ricketson

There should be some fun spots in this one. This feels like one of those times that Judgement Day will use some nefarious means of winning, but I’m admittedly buying into the theory that Finn Balor turns on Damien Priest and kicks him out of JD, and I think they can plant some seeds in this match. As much as I want to go with Awesome Truth to force R-Truth to stay in the spotlight, I think DIY takes it.

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)

Nick Simon

A few longstanding title-reigns will end this weekend and I don’t think Gunther’s will be one of them. I think Zayn takes the “Ring General” to the limit, but he falls short thanks to...Chad Gable, who is still bitter about not getting the shot at Gunther. Zayn and Gable carry a feud through the spring and Gunther keeps it moving.

Teddy Ricketson

I haven’t known how to feel about Zayn since I bought into his beating Roman Reigns. It made so much sense, so now I have PTSD from backing him. The storyline has literally been built around people thinking Zayn can’t beat Gunther, and it has been thrust into our faces so often that it feels like he has to win. If Gunther loses, he will end a huge title reign, but he will still be dominant. Zayn loses? Just another wrestler he can’t beat. I’m taking Zayn in a WrestleMania moment

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (Women’s World Championship)

Nick Simon

This is the biggest match of the weekend that’s not in the Bloodline orbit and both will be motivated to steal the show. I think we’re nearing the end of the Judgement Day and a huge part of that will be Ripley finally losing her title. Give me Big Time Becks to take down Mami.

Teddy Ricketson

Becky Lynch is among my favorite wrestlers, so I am tempted to side with her. I think that Rhea wins, though, and it is partially due to the fact that I think Bayley wins on Night 2, and I don’t see both champions losing. Ripley can retain, and if Priest does indeed end the weekend not on Judgement Day, she has an even bigger reason to be the leader if she is the lone victor of the group.

Night 2

Nick Simon

The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain)

“You know what will be a great idea? Let’s water down the Street Profits and make them loser henchmen for Bobby Lashley.” Final Testament wins. The Pride is a failed faction. Please end it.

Teddy Ricketson

Give me The Pride. I used this match as the one from the undercard that I am least excited for, and that stands. Lashley and the Profits need to win and all need another push.

L.A. Knight vs. A.J. Styles

Nick Simon

L.A. Knight has kind of cooled off after his brief main event push last fall. I think that he’ll get his first true marquee moment at a major event and get the win here. With Tama Tonga on the way, I think that this will be a launching point for Styles to do something Bullet Club-esque after ‘Mania.

Teddy Ricketson

This match should be a lot of fun. There have been subtle Cody Rhodes hits toward the Bullet Club with his shooting the WrestleMania sign when pointing at it, and if there is any movement there, Styles could be involved. That’s a future booking, but for now, I think Knight will pick up the win and is waiting for Cody as a contender for his new title in the future.

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton (United States Championship)

Nick Simon

There’s definitely huge plans for Logan Paul coming later in the year, especially with SummerSlam being in his hometown of Cleveland. I think that he retains by way of KO and Orton taking each other out and beginning their own feud for the spring.

Teddy Ricketson

Paul deserves respect for what he has been able to learn and accomplish already in a WWE ring. But, now it is time he learns how to drop a title. I want another Kevin Owens title run that mirrors the intensity he had when he first got the call-up. I also want another Orton title run, but if he goes back to being a heel, I think it needs to be one final run with the WWE title.

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship)

Nick Simon

Like the Judgement Day, I think Damage CTRL is not long for this world. Iyo’s reign has lasted far longer than anyone would’ve expected and that sets up perfectly for Bayley to have a triumphant moment by capturing a world title at Wrestlemania. I wonder if we’ll get the throwback Bayley entrance with the Bayley buddies and everything.

Teddy Ricketson

I still think when they went with this turn, the plan was for Bayley to have Sasha Banks either in the ring with her or at least in her corner. Bayley should pick up a big win even without the C.E.O. in tow. I don’t know what this means going forward for Damage CTRL, but this will be a big moment for Bayley.