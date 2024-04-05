Timberwolves vs. Suns pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, April 5

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference matchup on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves (53-23) currently sit atop the Western Conference standings, just half a game ahead of the Nuggets, and the Suns (45-31) are in sixth place. Both teams are on a two-game winning streak heading into Friday’s matchup at the Footprint Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) remains out for Minnesota, and Damion Lee (knee) will sit out for the Suns. Grayson Allen (hip) is listed as probable.

The Suns enter as 4-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 216.5. Phoenix is -170 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +142.

Timberwolves vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +4.5

Minnesota has been on a rampage, winning nine of its last 11 games and demolishing the Raptors 133-85 in its most recent game. In KAT’s absence, the Wolves have stepped up and have largely kept up their pre-KAT-injury stats and record. With a No. 1 seed in the West now within reach for the Timberwolves, take Minnesota to cover on the road against an inconsistent Phoenix side that hasn’t done well against the number at home.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

This is a fairly low total for two teams who put up a 133-115 finish earlier this season. The Suns have reached the 120-point mark in each of their last two games, and the Timberwolves scored 133 points in their latest game. Go for the over here.