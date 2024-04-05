Knicks vs. Bulls pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, April 5

The New York Knicks (45-31) will look to win both games of a back-to-back set Friday night when they head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls (36-40). The Knicks are 2.5 games up on the Pacers, who have the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the East. The Bulls have slipped to just a half-game up on the Hawks in what will likely be the 9-10 matchup in the play-in tournament, with the higher seed being at home. The Knicks won the first meeting between these teams 116-100.

We’ll see how New York manages its players on the second night of a back-to-back set. OG Anunoby likely remains out, while Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart are likely to be questionable. Jalen Brunson’s status is worth monitoring, though he’ll likely be pushing to play in what is a bit of a homecoming for the star point guard. Torrey Craig remains probable for Chicago.

The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 212. Chicago is -118 on the moneyline while New York is -102.

Knicks vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +1.5

New York is 4-7 ATS on no rest and 5-8 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Knicks are 21-22-1 ATS after a win. The Bulls are 10-8 ATS with a rest advantage but are 8-13 ATS as a home favorite.

This is essentially a pick ‘em game and for me, that means Brunson’s status will be key. If the point guard is being rested, then the line likely moves more towards Chicago and I’d take the Bulls. For now, I believe Brunson will play and have enough support to give the Knicks another win.

Over/Under: Under 212

This is a tale of opposites. The Knicks are one of the most under-friendly teams in the league at 32-44 to the over, while the Bulls trend to the over at 41-34-1. Chicago is 20-19 to the over as the home team though, which suggests the offense can take a bit of a dive at the United Center. New York trends slightly to the over on the road at 19-18. The last game barely went over this total, but I do think we see more of a defensive showdown in this contest. I’ll take the under.