NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, April 5

10 of the 12 games on Friday’s NBA schedule are part of the main DFS slate at DraftKings, giving managers a lot of choices when targeting value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans, $4,700

It’s not often you get a starting big man in this price range, even though Valanciunas is a peripheral option in this Pelicans offense. He has a favorable matchup Friday against the Spurs, who rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men. Valanciunas hasn’t seen consistent minutes, but he is averaging 29.5 fantasy points per game this season. Given the opponent, he’s worth backing on Friday’s slate.

Cason Wallace, Thunder, $4,400

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for the Thunder, which means Wallace is likely to either get the start or play heavy minutes again in the backcourt. The rookie hasn’t had a sizable role this season but this is a great opportunity for him to rack up fantasy points in what should be a fast-paced game. The Pacers are 12th in fantasy points allowed to guards but have generally been poor defensively. That bodes well for Wallace in Friday’s game.

Jordan Goodwin, Grizzlies, $4,600

It feels like rostering a player going up against the Pistons is a bit of a cheat code, one that should be used often. Goodwin is coming off some monster games for Memphis, averaging 35.8 fantasy points per game over the last three games. The Grizzlies have given the point guard more usage and Goodwin has taken advantage. Detroit ranks 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards and given Goodwin’s recent surge, it’s hard to justify not including him in your lineup tonight.