Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

There’s a massive 12-game schedule in the NBA Friday, with a doubleheader on NBATV serving as the foundation for the slate. With that many games on tap, there are plenty of options for bettors when it comes to finding great player props to back. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Franz Wagner over 4.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (-120)

Wagner has been an interesting case over the last few weeks. He began the season as one of Orlando’s top rebounders but has faded considerably in the last 15 games at just 4.1 boards per contest. In the first game against Charlotte, the Magic forward logged seven rebounds but only managed three in the second and third game combined. The Hornets rank 28th in rebounds allowed so the matchup should be favorable, but Wagner’s declining production on the glass does introduce some risk. I still think he goes over but it’s closer than it should be.

Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists vs. Bulls (-166)

The Knicks guard is averaging 7.3 assists per game over the last 10 contests, going over this particular line seven times. He’s hit double-digit assists in each of the last two games and even though he’s on a back-to-back, the distribution should continue against the Bulls. Chicago ranks 23rd in opponent assists allowed per game, and Brunson should suit up in what is a bit of a homecoming for him. I expect him to play in this contest and get to at least seven assists against a soft opponent.

Jimmy Butler under 19.5 points vs. Rockets (-115)

Butler logged nearly 40 minutes in Thursday’s loss to the 76ers, so we’ll see if he even suits up in this game. If he does, the Heat forward is likely to have another rough scoring outing. Butler had gone under this mark in five straight appearances prior to his 20-point showing against Philadelphia, which was likely due to more playing time rather than looking to get others involved. Butler hasn’t been his All-Star self for much of the season but he should be able to turn things on in the postseason. For now, I think he stays under this line.

Anthony Edwards over 1.5 steals vs. Suns (+100)

Edwards has logged two steals in each of the last two games as the Timberwolves chase the No. 1 seed in the West. Minnesota’s star forward is averaging 1.4 steals per game over the last 10 contests, and is the leader of this defense which ranks near the top of the league in almost every metric. The matchup is favorable as well, with the Suns ranking 26th in opponent steals allowed per game. I think Edwards can keep his stellar play going with a couple swipes Friday.

James Harden over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Jazz (-130)

Harden has gone under this mark in four straight games, putting up an all-time dud with a 2-13 performance from deep Thursday against the Nuggets. The Clippers guard played 38 minutes, so there’s a chance he gets rested on the second night of a back-to-back set. Given where LA is in the standings and Kawhi Leonard dealing with a knee issue, I think we do see the Beard tonight. The Jazz are in tank mode and rank last in the league in opponent three-point percentage, so I like Harden to get out of his slump in this contest.