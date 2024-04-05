 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for DUDE Wipes 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The 2024 Xfinity Series season continues on Friday and Saturday with racing at Martinsville Speedway. The DUDE Wipes 250 will run on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it will be preceded the day before by practice and qualifying. The drivers hit the track for practice at 5:05 p.m. and then will start qualifying at approximately 5:40 p.m. All of the events will air on FS1.

The starting lineup will be determined using single-car, two-lap qualifying. Each driver gets two laps to put together their fastest lap time and the fastest driver claims pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be ordered based on qualifying time.

Aric Almirola is favored to win Saturday’s race with +285 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He runs primarily with the Cup Series, but this will be his fourth Xfinity Series race of the year. Last week, he finished second in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. Chandler Smith won that race and is +450 to claim a second straight checkered flag this season. Smith currently leads the Xfinity Series points race, courtesy of two wins and five top-five finishes through six races.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 DUDE Wipes 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 DUDE Wipes 250 entry list

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Ryan Vargas 74
2 Joey Gase 53
3 Akinori Ogata 35
4 Myatt Snider 7
5 Hailie Deegan 15
6 Carson Kvapil 88
7 TBD 92
8 Dawson Cram 4
9 Blaine Perkins 29
10 Kyle Sieg 28
11 Jeb Burton 27
12 Garrett Smithley 6
13 Matt DiBenedetto 38
14 Ryan Ellis 43
15 Logan Bearden 14
16 Sheldon Creed 18
17 Brandon Jones 9
18 Ryan Sieg 39
19 Anthony Alfredo 5
20 Sam Mayer 1
21 Brennan Poole 44
22 Jeremy Clements 51
23 Josh Williams 11
24 Leland Honeyman 42
25 Kyle Weatherman 91
26 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
27 Parker Retzlaff 31
28 A.J. Allmendinger 16
29 Sammy Smith 8
30 Justin Allgaier 7
31 Riley Herbst 98
32 Corey Heim 26
33 Parker Kligerman 48
34 Taylor Gray 19
35 Cole Custer 0
36 Jesse Love 2
37 Austin Hill 21
38 Aric Almirola 20
39 Chandler Smith 81

More From DraftKings Network