NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for DUDE Wipes 250 Xfinity race

The 2024 Xfinity Series season continues on Friday and Saturday with racing at Martinsville Speedway. The DUDE Wipes 250 will run on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it will be preceded the day before by practice and qualifying. The drivers hit the track for practice at 5:05 p.m. and then will start qualifying at approximately 5:40 p.m. All of the events will air on FS1.

The starting lineup will be determined using single-car, two-lap qualifying. Each driver gets two laps to put together their fastest lap time and the fastest driver claims pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be ordered based on qualifying time.

Aric Almirola is favored to win Saturday’s race with +285 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He runs primarily with the Cup Series, but this will be his fourth Xfinity Series race of the year. Last week, he finished second in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. Chandler Smith won that race and is +450 to claim a second straight checkered flag this season. Smith currently leads the Xfinity Series points race, courtesy of two wins and five top-five finishes through six races.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 DUDE Wipes 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.