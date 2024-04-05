March Madness: How the public is betting Final Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday

The Final Four tips off on Saturday, April 6 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers face the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack at 6:09 p.m. ET, and the No. 1 UConn Huskies take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at 8:49 p.m. ET. We break down how the public is betting on these matchups ahead of the games.

Updated odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness

Notable spreads

Purdue enters as a 9-point favorite over NC State, and the betting public is backing the Cinderella as they continue their improbable run. NC State has 71% of the bets and 66% of the dollars wagered to cover the 9-point spread against Zach Edey and co.

On the other hand, UConn has been undeniable this postseason, and the betting public doesn’t seem to think they’ll start being denied on Saturday. The Huskies are 12-point favorites, and have 58% of the bets and 74% of the handle riding on them to cover.

Notable totals

The UConn-Alabama total sits at 160 as two of the highest-production offenses in the nation go head to head. The over has a slight advantage from the betting public, with 54% of bettors gambling on a higher-scoring game.

The total for NC State-Purdue sits at 146, and while there are significantly fewer bets placed on the under, the majority of the dollars wagered have been placed on the under, with 57% of the handle going toward a lower-scoring game.

Notable moneylines

The moneyline bets for underdogs offer a significantly better payout than they do for the favorites, so it makes sense that we see most of the dollars wagered going toward the underdogs. NC State has 68% of bets and 86% of dollars wagered placed on their +340 line, and Alabama currently takes home 45% of bets and 75% of the handle with a +525 line.