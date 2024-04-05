How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The Truck Series will be running under the lights on Friday at Martinsville Speedway. The NASCAR circuit will be running the 2024 Long John Silver’s 200, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1 and a live stream will be available at Fox Sports Live.
This is the sixth race of the 2024 season. Two weeks ago, Corey Heim won the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas and he currently leads the Truck Series point race. He also won last year’s Long John Silver’s 200, beating out Kyle Busch. Heim opened the race fourth after Zane Smith captured pole position.
Ahead of qualifying, Sammy Smith was the favorite to win Friday’s race with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is his first truck race of the season, as he is focused on the Xfinity Series this year. Heim followed with +400 odds.
How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200
Date: Friday, April 5
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App
Live streaming the Long John Silver’s 200 on Fox Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2024 Long John Silver’s 200 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|1
|Ty Majeski
|98
|2
|Christian Eckes
|19
|3
|Layne Riggs
|38
|4
|Corey Heim
|11
|5
|Nick Sanchez
|2
|6
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|7
|Jake Garcia
|13
|8
|Dean Thompson
|5
|9
|Tyler Ankrum
|18
|10
|Jack Wood
|91
|11
|Chase Purdy
|77
|12
|Taylor Gray
|17
|13
|Sammy Smith
|7
|14
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|15
|Bayley Currey
|41
|16
|Kaden Honeycutt
|45
|17
|Rajah Caruth
|71
|18
|Ty Dillon
|25
|19
|Tanner Gray
|15
|20
|Grant Enfinger
|9
|21
|William Sawalich
|1
|22
|Cam Waters
|66
|23
|Daniel Dye
|43
|24
|Matt Crafton
|88
|25
|Matt Mills
|42
|26
|Lawless Alan
|33
|27
|Timmy Hill
|56
|28
|Bret Holmes
|32
|29
|Mason Massey
|2
|30
|Spencer Boyd
|76
|31
|Stephen Mallozzi
|22
|32
|Blake Lothian
|20
|33
|Justin S. Carroll
|90
|34
|Thad Moffitt
|46