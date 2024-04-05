 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. We go over how you can watch Long John Silver’s 200 and what time it will begin.

By David Fucillo
A general view of of spotters prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway on April 14, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Truck Series will be running under the lights on Friday at Martinsville Speedway. The NASCAR circuit will be running the 2024 Long John Silver’s 200, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1 and a live stream will be available at Fox Sports Live.

This is the sixth race of the 2024 season. Two weeks ago, Corey Heim won the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas and he currently leads the Truck Series point race. He also won last year’s Long John Silver’s 200, beating out Kyle Busch. Heim opened the race fourth after Zane Smith captured pole position.

Ahead of qualifying, Sammy Smith was the favorite to win Friday’s race with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is his first truck race of the season, as he is focused on the Xfinity Series this year. Heim followed with +400 odds.

How to watch the Long John Silver’s 200

Date: Friday, April 5
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Long John Silver’s 200 on Fox Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 Long John Silver’s 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Ty Majeski 98
2 Christian Eckes 19
3 Layne Riggs 38
4 Corey Heim 11
5 Nick Sanchez 2
6 Ben Rhodes 99
7 Jake Garcia 13
8 Dean Thompson 5
9 Tyler Ankrum 18
10 Jack Wood 91
11 Chase Purdy 77
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Sammy Smith 7
14 Stewart Friesen 52
15 Bayley Currey 41
16 Kaden Honeycutt 45
17 Rajah Caruth 71
18 Ty Dillon 25
19 Tanner Gray 15
20 Grant Enfinger 9
21 William Sawalich 1
22 Cam Waters 66
23 Daniel Dye 43
24 Matt Crafton 88
25 Matt Mills 42
26 Lawless Alan 33
27 Timmy Hill 56
28 Bret Holmes 32
29 Mason Massey 2
30 Spencer Boyd 76
31 Stephen Mallozzi 22
32 Blake Lothian 20
33 Justin S. Carroll 90
34 Thad Moffitt 46

