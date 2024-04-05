NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action on Friday at Martinsville Speedway, where the field will run in the Long John Silver’s 200. The trucks will run their full list of events on Friday, with all airing on FS1. Practice is at 3:05 p.m. ET, qualifying follows at approximately 3:40 p.m., and the green flag drops for the race at 7:30 p.m.

Truck qualifying will feature a single-truck, two-lap format to determine the starting lineup. Each driver will get two laps to secure their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will claim pole position and the slowest will start at the back of the pack.

Corey Heim is the points leader through five races with one win and four top five finishes. He is also the defending champ of this race and enters Friday with +400 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sammy Smith is the favorite with +250 odds. Smith is primarily racing in the Xfinity Series this season, and this will be his first truck race of the year.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Long John Silver’s 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.