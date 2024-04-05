 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Long John Silver’s 200 at the Martinsville Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action on Friday at Martinsville Speedway, where the field will run in the Long John Silver’s 200. The trucks will run their full list of events on Friday, with all airing on FS1. Practice is at 3:05 p.m. ET, qualifying follows at approximately 3:40 p.m., and the green flag drops for the race at 7:30 p.m.

Truck qualifying will feature a single-truck, two-lap format to determine the starting lineup. Each driver will get two laps to secure their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will claim pole position and the slowest will start at the back of the pac,,

Corey Heim is the points leader through five races with one win and four top five finishes. He is also the defending champ of this race and enters Friday with +400 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sammy Smith is the favorite with +250 odds. Smith is primarily racing in the Xfinity Series this season, and this will be his first truck race of the year.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Long John Silver’s 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2024 Long John Silver’s 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck # Time
1 Justin S. Carroll 90
2 Cam Waters 66
3 Mason Massey 2
4 Thad Moffitt 46
5 Stephen Mallozzi 22
6 Spencer Boyd 76
7 Lawless Alan 33
8 Matt Mills 42
9 Bret Holmes 32
10 Layne Riggs 38
11 Daniel Dye 43
12 Chase Purdy 77
13 William Sawalich 1
14 Kaden Honeycutt 45
15 Timmy Hill 56
16 Sammy Smith 7
17 Bayley Currey 41
18 Stewart Friesen 52
19 Jake Garcia 13
20 Ty Dillon 25
21 Matt Crafton 88
22 Tyler Ankrum 18
23 Dean Thompson 5
24 Nick Sanchez 2
25 Jack Wood 91
26 Grant Enfinger 9
27 Rajah Caruth 71
28 Ben Rhodes 99
29 Tanner Gray 15
30 Christian Eckes 19
31 Taylor Gray 17
32 Ty Majeski 98
33 Corey Heim 11

