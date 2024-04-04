Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal again: LSU guard previously left Louisville

LSU Tigers guard Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal again after the Bayou Bengals loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight.

The grad student will have at least one year of eligibility remaining after scoring 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. That’s down from her highs of 19.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 2022-23, her junior year at Louisville before transferring. While the Cardinals, she was a two-time Alll-ACC first team performer and an honorable mention All-American.

Van Lith’s defensive performance against the Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight was widely panned, but so was the overall defensive scheme of head coach Kim Mulkey. The Tigers switched Flau’jae Johnson onto Clark only after the under-5 media timeout in the fourth quarter. Clark scored 41 points and had 12 assists in the 94-87 win that advanced Iowa to the Final Four.

There will be plenty of teams interested in Van Lith’s services, and her wide appeal on social media will help her in the NIL space as well. She will be 23 years of age before next season begins, and any team in search of veteran leadership could be a landing spot.