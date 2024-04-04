USC hires Eric Musselman as new head coach: What it means for basketball program

The USC Trojans have announced the hiring of Arkansas’ Eric Musselman as their new head men’s basketball coach on Thursday. The move comes just three days after former head coach Andy Enfield departed for SMU.

A former head coach of both the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, Musselman has spent the last nine years in the college ranks, leading Nevada to three NCAA Tournament appearances before accepting the Arkansas job in 2019. The 59-year-old’s five-year stint in Fayetteville was mostly a success, as he posted a 111-59 record while leading the Razorbacks to two Elite Eight’s and a Sweet 16 appearance. Musselman’s teams consistently operated at one of the fastest tempos in the country and his best teams were all top 20 units in AdjD per KenPom. He also produced three NBA Draft lottery picks during his time in Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, and Anthony Black. This year’s club took a step back, however, as they finished 11th in the SEC with a 16-17 record.

USC will be getting a veteran head coach who could possibly raise the ceiling on the program’s success. While Enfield’s 11-year tenure could considered a relative success, there was more to be desired as he only got the Trojans past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament once. The biggest objective for Musselman to tackle is navigating the program through its transition into the Big Ten next year. He has plenty of experience coaching on the west coast, so recruiting shouldn’t be a struggle. It will just be a matter of getting USC on solid footing as it enters a brand new league.