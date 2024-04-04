NBA Player Props: Best Bets for Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have another small slate on Thursday, as just 10 teams are in action across the association.

One of the earlier marquee matchups on this slate is Heat vs. 76ers, which will take place in Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Heat-Sixers game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

I’m highlighting a pair of correlating props for this contest.

First, let’s talk about Rozier, who has shown legitimate upside as Miami’s No. 1 scoring option over the last few weeks. Miami’s offensive system creates a balanced attack with multiple contributors, but in Tyler Herro’s absence it has indeed been Rozier leading the way on a myriad of occasions.

The 30-year-old guard has been lights out from beyond the arc, hitting at least five triples in three straight games en route to 22, 27 and 34-point performances. His usage rate has also seen a noticeable bump over that stretch, as Spo likes to feed the hot hand.

Now, moving onto Adebayo. Bam’s under correlates with Rozier’s over, as I’m expecting a more perimeter-centric offensive approach from the Heat tonight. It’s also imperative to point out how Miami’s big man has struggled on that side of the ball against Joel Embiid over the years. In fact, in 12 career regular season meetings with the reigning MVP, Adebayo is averaging a measly 11.8 points per game. He’s racked up more than 18 points just ONCE.

Not only does Bam struggle to shoot efficiently in this matchup, but he also has to spend an absurd amount of energy trying to contain Embiid on defense. While Adebayo has actually racked up the points quite consistently as of late, he’s only taken more than 12 shots once over his last six games. That type of volume won’t cut it tonight against Embiid.

Those are my favorite NBA player props for Heat vs. 76ers! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

