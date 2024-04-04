Marlins SP Eury Perez needs Tommy John surgery, will return in 2025

The Miami Marlins announced that starting pitcher Eury Perez needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. He is expected to recover in time for the start of the 2025 season, but that is barring any setbacks. Perez is the second starting pitcher that the Marlins have lost to Tommy John surgery for the 2024 season, joining ace Sandy Alcantara.

Eury Perez injury impact

Marlins 2024 success

Miami is off to a rough start this season, losing its first seven games. To make matters worse, all seven losses came at home. Perez injured his elbow during spring training and led a long list of Marlins starting pitchers on the injured list, including Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera.

Miami has been forced into a starting rotation of Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk, Ryan Weathers, Max Meyer and Trevor Rogers. The pitching staff as a whole has allowed at least six runs in six of the seven games played this season. Perez was only heading into his second big league season, but was expected to take a step forward in his development. The soon-to-be 21-year-old started 19 games last season and finished with a 5-6 record and a 3.15 ERA. He struck out 108 batters in 91.1 innings of work and posted a 1.13 WHIP. Perez started four games in spring training and had a 1-1 record despite pitching only eight innings. He struck out 11 batters and had a 3.38 ERA.

Fantasy baseball impact

Perez was rostered in 67.8% of ESPN leagues. Depending on custom roster sizing, he likely was only rostered in leagues consisting of 12 teams or more or in leagues that had their drafts before he went on the injured list. Still, if you are in a redraft league, you can go ahead and free up an IL spot and send Perez to waivers with this news.

If you want a replacement on Miami, the best option may be Meyer. He pitched five innings in his first start of the season against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed two earned runs on two hits but struck out four to finish with 11 fantasy points in standard scoring formats. His next start is scheduled to be against the St. Louis Cardinals before taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Looking outside of the Marlins roster, Tampa Bay Rays SP Aaron Civale looks like a solid replacement. He’s rostered in 39.5% of leagues and is 1-1 to begin the year with a 1.50 ERA. Civale had 19 points against the Toronto Blue Jays and 16 against the Texas Rangers. Cincinnati Reds SP Frankie Montas has looked solid in his first two starts with his new team. He has 34 fantasy points through two starts and has allowed one earned run in 11.2 innings.