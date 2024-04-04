 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What to expect from Charleston transfer F Ben Burnham on Virginia Tech

The Hokies are adding swing man Burnham via the transfer portal. We go over what to expect from him this upcoming season.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Spokane Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Former Charleston forward Ben Burnham officially on Thursday that will be transferring to Virginia Tech for the 2024-25 season. Burnham entered the transfer portal last week following the Cougars’ first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament and coincided with the departure of head coach Pat Kelsey to Louisville.

Burnham spent three season at Charleston and played a big role in the Cougars making back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament. After coming off the bench as a sophomore, he stepped up big as a junior and started all 35 games this season. The Fort Mills, SC, native averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, earning Third Team All-CAA honors. He ended up leading the team with 19 points in their first-round loss to Alabama in the Big Dance.

Burnham now heads to Virginia Tech, where he’ll immediately factor in as a starter for what has been a middling ACC program that has missed the NCAA tourney two years in a row. This move comes just two days after Tech picked up a commitment from former UTSA guard Jordan Ivy-Curry, who averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and three assists per game for the Roadrunners. This transfer duo could possibly prove to be savvy additions for Mike Young’s bunch next season.

