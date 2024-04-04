What to expect from Charleston transfer F Ben Burnham on Virginia Tech

Former Charleston forward Ben Burnham officially on Thursday that will be transferring to Virginia Tech for the 2024-25 season. Burnham entered the transfer portal last week following the Cougars’ first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament and coincided with the departure of head coach Pat Kelsey to Louisville.

Burnham spent three season at Charleston and played a big role in the Cougars making back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament. After coming off the bench as a sophomore, he stepped up big as a junior and started all 35 games this season. The Fort Mills, SC, native averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, earning Third Team All-CAA honors. He ended up leading the team with 19 points in their first-round loss to Alabama in the Big Dance.

Burnham now heads to Virginia Tech, where he’ll immediately factor in as a starter for what has been a middling ACC program that has missed the NCAA tourney two years in a row. This move comes just two days after Tech picked up a commitment from former UTSA guard Jordan Ivy-Curry, who averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and three assists per game for the Roadrunners. This transfer duo could possibly prove to be savvy additions for Mike Young’s bunch next season.